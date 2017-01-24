FoodLogiQ, the leading SaaS provider of traceability, food safety, and supply chain transparency software solutions, announced today the availability of the most comprehensive end-to-end quality incidents management technology on the market. FoodLogiQ will unveil the new functionality live during a free webinar this Thursday, January 26 at 2:00pm EST.

Using FoodLogiQ Connect’s Manage+Monitor module, food companies and restaurants can capture quality issues anywhere across their supply chain, capturing detailed and customized information about each issue, including uploaded photos to provide further documentation to their supply chain partners. Leveraging FoodLogiQ’s mobile application, customers can capture these quality issues anywhere across their supply chain whether in the restaurant, at the distribution center or in the field.

FoodLogiQ customers then report these issues directly to their suppliers and distributors as well as process and track credit requests all within the platform. Once an issue is submitted, it is communicated directly to the supplier, who can then accept, reject or request additional information. Every step of the process, including comments and status updates, is documented in the software, removing the need for time-consuming emails or phone calls and helps eliminate errors.

"By enhancing our quality issue reporting system with automated email notifications and custom workflows, Buffalo Wild Wings is improving communications with our suppliers and increasing supply chain visibility all while saving us time and resources," said Erin Kvittem, Enterprise Supply Chain Professional at Buffalo Wild Wings.

In addition, the new quality incidents enhancements to FoodLogiQ Connect include:



Comprehensive list view of all quality issues gathered in the system based on configured permissions.

Tracking and monitoring quality issues in the software, where can then easily search, sort and filter using your custom-defined fields.

An at-a-glance view of your quality issues using FoodLogiQ Connect’s Dashboard.

Fully configurable setup and workflows, allowing FoodLogiQ customers to determine the best quality processes for their supply chain.

“The food industry continues its focus on minimizing risk across their supply chain, emphasizing transparency and quality as a competitive advantage all while striving for FSMA compliance,” said FoodLogiQ CEO Dean Wiltse. “With FoodLogiQ Connect, our customers have the technology that provides visibility into quality issues so they can make swift corrective actions, streamline communication workflows, improve supplier management all while impacting their bottom line.”

For more information and a demo, please join our webinar on Thursday, January 26 at 2:00pm EST by registering here.

About FoodLogiQ-

FoodLogiQ® LLC is a leading SaaS provider of food safety compliance, traceability, and supply chain transparency software solutions. We help restaurant operators, food retailers and other food companies achieve end-to-end traceability while supporting safe and high quality food products across the supply chain. FoodLogiQ Connect is an online supplier community used by food companies to manage quality, safety, audit, regulatory compliance and traceability needs across their supply chains. To meet mounting regulatory requirements and consumer demands for transparency, food companies are leveraging FoodLogiQ Connect to validate supplier compliance with food safety and act with confidence in the event of a food safety or quality issue.

About FoodLogiQ Connect

FoodLogiQ Connect is an online supplier community used by food companies to manage quality, safety, compliance and traceability across their supply chains. To meet mounting regulatory requirements and consumer demands for transparency, food companies are leveraging FoodLogiQ Connect to achieve end-to-end traceability for their supply chain, validate supplier compliance with food safety and sustainability standards, and act with confidence in the event of a food safety or quality issue. To request a demo, please visit http://www.FoodLogiQ.com/demo

Contact:

Roberta Patterson

Public Relations and Marketing Manager at FoodLogiQ

919-484-4546

rpatterson(at)foodlogiq(dot)com