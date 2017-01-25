TechWell Announces Full Program for Agile Dev, Better Software & DevOps West 2017 Agile Dev, Better Software and DevOps West delegates will benefit from hearing these inspiring keynotes and will learn more about the topics that most impact their career.

TechWell Corporation, an industry leader in software development conferences and training, has announced the full program for Agile Dev, Better Software & DevOps West. The conference will be held June 4–9, 2017, in Las Vegas, Nevada at the iconic Caesars Palace. The collocated conferences offer access to more than one hundred learning and networking sessions over six days. Attendees can take part in training and certification courses, half- and full-day tutorials, topical concurrent sessions, and a variety of networking events.

At Agile Dev West, discover the latest in agile methods, technologies, tools, and leadership principles. Better Software West explores what is needed to build better software now across the entire development lifecycle; and, at DevOps West, learn from industry experts how your organization can apply DevOps concepts to improve deployment frequency and time to market, reduce lead time, and more successfully deliver stable new features.

This year’s keynote presentation lineup will feature industry experts Ken Johnston from Microsoft, Neal Ford from ThoughtWorks, Tanya Kravtsov from Audible, and Janelle Klein from Open Mastery. “Agile Dev, Better Software and DevOps West delegates will benefit from hearing these inspiring keynotes and will learn more about the topics that most impact their career,” said Lee Copeland, Program Chair of the combined conferences.

Participants in Friday’s Agile Leadership Summit will collaborate with experienced agile leaders that have led lasting change and produced thriving agile cultures. This full–day event explores ways to challenge personal leadership growth and lead in your organizational challenges including communication interpretation, anti­fragile approaches, visual data information radiators, and more.

For more information and to access the full conference program, visit https://bscwest.techwell.com.

ABOUT TECHWELL CORPORATION:

TechWell—through its conferences, training, consulting, community websites, and online resources—helps people and organizations develop and deliver great software. For more information, visit http://www.techwell.com.