IPFone Celebrates Its 20th Anniversary

IPFone (http://www.ipfone.com) is proud to announce its 20th year as a leading provider of Hosted PBX and Internet Access services with headquarters in South Florida, and branch offices in Jacksonville, Florida and Buenos Aires, Argentina,.

Founded in 1997, IPFone started as a competitive local, long distance and internet service provider. Then in 2002, as technology evolved, IPFone was among the first to deploy a VOIP platform with Broadsoft as the technology partner. Now, IPFone is uniquely positioned to provide a complete solution for all business communications requirements such as Hosted phone system, Internet Access and Cloud Services. IPFone’s diversified customer base of close to 3,000 companies gives IPFone the expertise to deploy nationwide and worldwide for those customers requiring multi-location features and support.

In the recent years, IPFone has received multiple awards including 2014 Product of Year, Unified Communications Product of the Year 2015 and 2016, and Internet Telephony Hosted VoIP Excellence Award for 2016.

“We are thankful to our many valued customers and partners who have helped to make this 20 year milestone possible and in particular much gratitude to our employees for their dedication and enthusiasm. We look forward to continued growth in this ever changing industry” said Damian Chmielewski, President and CEO of IPFone.