"We’re really pleased with the latest updates from Lead Liaison, as they’re helping us improve our business and generate more leads.” - John Peebles, CEO at Administrate

Lead Liaison is revolutionizing the way marketers, executives, and salespeople receive and analyze their data. Lead Liaison is hard at work fine-tuning the marketing automation company’s newest add-on: Revelation™. Never before has reporting and analytics like this been so seamlessly integrated within a marketing platform.

A Wealth of Data as the Foundation

Lead Liaison is already a powerful tool for collecting data on prospects, customers, and partners who engage with a company’s outbound and inbound marketing. Their cloud-based marketing automation system is second to none. They top that with massive amounts of demographics and social insight to generate rich prospect profiles. But, the sign of a true leader of the pack is their ability to adapt to the needs of their clients. They recognized that something important was missing. It was clear that there was a need for a powerful platform to analyze and interpret that data in order to deliver useful insight to its users.

The Solution

As an answer to this cry, Lead Liaison is preparing to launch one of their biggest add-on’s yet. Revelation™ is an analytics platform built on the industry’s best business intelligence engine, to deliver rich visual insights, answering sales’ and marketing’s most burning questions. This add-on provides data in a beautifully rendered dashboard that includes heat maps, bar charts, geographical maps, and more. Custom reports can be created, saved, and scheduled for email to users on a periodic basis.

It’s Almost Here!

While it isn’t available to the public just yet, it is rapidly evolving - and taking shape with the help of our trusted clients. Revelation™ is currently being rolled out to early adopters . John Peebles, CEO at Administrate, a fast growing Training and Learning Management Systems company, says “We’re always looking to reduce the time it takes to nurture prospects and increase the efficacy of our communications with those leads. The best way to do this is with actual metrics, and we’re really pleased with the latest updates from Lead Liaison as they’re helping us improve our business and generate more leads.”

Businesses interested in this launch are being directed to Lead Liaison’s Account Managers to learn more about this exciting breakthrough in the marketplace.

About Lead Liaison

Lead Liaison provides cloud-based sales and marketing automation solutions that helps businesses accelerate revenue by attracting, converting, closing and retaining more prospects. Filling a void in the small pool of marketing automation providers that focus on marketing-centric functionality, Lead Liaison gives equal focus to sales providing sophisticated visitor tracking and additional website engagement tools to boost sales effectiveness. Lead Liaison blends ease-of-use, a flexible business model, deep external integration, marketing across social, web, mobile, email and offline channels and powerful functionality, all specifically tailored for mid-sized businesses, into a single platform, called Revenue Generation Software®. Lead Liaison is headquartered in Allen, Texas, near Dallas. For more information, visit http://www.leadliaison.com or call 1-800-89-LEADS (895-3237).