Children's Healthcare of Atlanta logo When a leading pediatric hospital like Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta chooses Voalte Platform, they understand that we are dedicated to helping them provide the highest quality of care and keeping the smallest patients safe.

Voalte, the leader in healthcare communication technology, today announced that Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta has selected Voalte Platform™ for enterprise care team communication and alarm and alert notification. Ranked one of the top pediatric hospitals in the country by U.S. News & World Report, Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta has 575 licensed beds spanning three hospitals, plus 27 neighborhood locations throughout metro Atlanta.

The Voalte Platform project includes Voalte One™ for nurses using shared smartphones at the point of care, Voalte Me™ for physicians and others using personal smartphones outside the hospital, and Voalte Messenger™ for unit coordinators and other desk-based staff. All users will be included in a powerful, role-based visual directory that makes it easy to find the right person at the right time. The multi-phase project will connect thousands of caregivers across all locations with Zebra MC40-HC™ devices and Voalte Me licenses. In addition to secure text messaging and voice over IP calling, Voalte Platform also integrates with the hospital’s middleware to route nurse calls from Rauland Responder 5 directly to the appropriate caregiver’s smartphone.

“Efficient communication and quick response times are vitally important when it comes to helping children heal and reassuring concerned parents,” said Adam McMullin, Voalte Chairman and CEO. “When a leading pediatric hospital like Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta chooses Voalte Platform, they understand that we are dedicated to helping them provide the highest quality of care and keeping the smallest patients safe.”

About Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta

Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta has been 100 percent dedicated to kids for more than 100 years. A not-for-profit organization, Children’s is dedicated to making kids better today and healthier tomorrow. Our specialized care helps children get better faster and live healthier lives. Managing more than 870,000 patient visits annually at three hospitals and 27 neighborhood locations, Children’s is the largest healthcare provider for children in Georgia and one of the largest pediatric clinical care providers in the country. Children’s offers access to more than 60 pediatric specialties and programs and is ranked among the top children’s hospitals in the country by U.S. News & World Report. With generous philanthropic and volunteer support since 1915, Children’s has impacted the lives of children in Georgia, the United States and throughout the world. Visit http://www.choa.org for more information.

About Voalte

Voalte develops smartphone solutions that simplify caregiver communication. As the only company to offer a comprehensive Mobile Communication Strategy, Voalte enables care teams inside and outside the hospital to access and exchange information securely. Voalte customers benefit from a solid smartphone infrastructure that supports their existing systems and expands to accommodate future technologies. Founded in 2008, Voalte is a privately held company based in Sarasota, Florida. Voalte solutions are now available to more than 132,000 caregivers throughout the United States. For more information, visit voalte.com or follow @Voalte on Twitter.