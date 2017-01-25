Wise F&I Integrates with OptionSoft Technologies

Wise F&I automotive finance and insurance products are now available for eContracting through OptionSoft Technologies.

We are always looking at ways to create efficiencies and to better support the car buyer,” said Matt Croak, President, Wise F&I. “OptionSoft supports that through our products direct availability on their menu system.

St. Louis, MO

Wise F&I is a leading finance and insurance product provider connecting automotive dealers to their products through menu integration. The recent integration with OptionSoft Technologies allows dealers to access of Wise F&I products through one of the leading menu providers in the automotive software industry. Wise F&I has its full suite of branded products including GAPWise, WiseCARE, TIREWise, WiseTVP, THEFTWise and KEYWise, all available on the OptionSoft menu. The integration provides up-to-date pricing, speed and accuracy for the dealership. Wise F&I and OptionSoft integration in turn deliver a better car buying experience. “We are always looking at ways to create efficiencies and to better support the car buyer,” said Matt Croak, President, Wise F&I. “OptionSoft supports that through our products direct availability on their menu system.”

About Wise F&I (http://www.wisefandi.com)
Wise F&I has a long history of success in the automotive finance and insurance space, initially specializing in Guaranteed Asset Protection (GAP) then expanding over the years to now include a full array of F&I products including: Appearance Care Service Contracts, Tire and Wheel Protection, Vehicle Service Contracts, Theft Deterrent Systems, Key Replacement and other ancillary products. Wise F&I branded products are marketed through independent agents to automotive dealers. Additionally, Wise F&I supports private label programs and strategic partnerships with automotive lenders and finance companies on both a national and regional basis. All products are fully compliant and underwritten by an A- rated (or better) insurance carrier.

With 25 years in the industry, Wise F&I’s experience allows the delivery of complete contract origination solutions supported by online capabilities and efficient and accurate claims and cancellation processing. With a focus on building partnerships, and a priority on customer service, Wise F&I is the F&I provider of choice.

About OptionSoft Technologies (http://www.otiservices.com)
OptionSoft has been in business for nearly a decade. OptionSoft Technologies has risen from humble beginnings to establish itself as a major player in the automotive software industry. Our FI Menu was quick to become a favorite with finance manager for its ease of use, accuracy, and speed. OptionSoft has maintained this philosophy through the years in our ever expanding

