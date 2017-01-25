Wise F&I Integrates with OptionSoft Technologies

We are always looking at ways to create efficiencies and to better support the car buyer,” said Matt Croak, President, Wise F&I. “OptionSoft supports that through our products direct availability on their menu system.

Wise F&I is a leading finance and insurance product provider connecting automotive dealers to their products through menu integration. The recent integration with OptionSoft Technologies allows dealers to access of Wise F&I products through one of the leading menu providers in the automotive software industry. Wise F&I has its full suite of branded products including GAPWise, WiseCARE, TIREWise, WiseTVP, THEFTWise and KEYWise, all available on the OptionSoft menu. The integration provides up-to-date pricing, speed and accuracy for the dealership. Wise F&I and OptionSoft integration in turn deliver a better car buying experience. “We are always looking at ways to create efficiencies and to better support the car buyer,” said Matt Croak, President, Wise F&I. “OptionSoft supports that through our products direct availability on their menu system.”

About Wise F&I (http://www.wisefandi.com)

Wise F&I has a long history of success in the automotive finance and insurance space, initially specializing in Guaranteed Asset Protection (GAP) then expanding over the years to now include a full array of F&I products including: Appearance Care Service Contracts, Tire and Wheel Protection, Vehicle Service Contracts, Theft Deterrent Systems, Key Replacement and other ancillary products. Wise F&I branded products are marketed through independent agents to automotive dealers. Additionally, Wise F&I supports private label programs and strategic partnerships with automotive lenders and finance companies on both a national and regional basis. All products are fully compliant and underwritten by an A- rated (or better) insurance carrier.

With 25 years in the industry, Wise F&I’s experience allows the delivery of complete contract origination solutions supported by online capabilities and efficient and accurate claims and cancellation processing. With a focus on building partnerships, and a priority on customer service, Wise F&I is the F&I provider of choice.

About OptionSoft Technologies (http://www.otiservices.com)

OptionSoft has been in business for nearly a decade. OptionSoft Technologies has risen from humble beginnings to establish itself as a major player in the automotive software industry. Our FI Menu was quick to become a favorite with finance manager for its ease of use, accuracy, and speed. OptionSoft has maintained this philosophy through the years in our ever expanding