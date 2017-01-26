“Our strategy has been to build mobile apps to enable parts scanning, vehicle scanning and others task specific functions with our suite of mobile apps available on the Apple App store”, said Tim Gill, CEO of Advent Resources Inc.

Our Service Touch application will significantly improve our work to cash process for service departments. The application enables the user to quickly identify customers in the service drive and through dealer specific setups by using a combination of automated workflows, scanning and photography to prepare a rich menu of suggested maintenance, accessories and repair estimates to the consumer. The process is embedded with manufacturer defined multi-point inspections for each franchise type and dealer defined multipoint inspection formats. The system is designed to be used by both service advisors and technicians. The process concludes with an electronic signing ceremony and automatic electronic delivery of the service record to the consumer.

Our new Sales Touch product is a fully responsive mobile application compatible with any Android or Apple device and integrated with hardware features such as wifi, photography and scanning. The system supports critical sales / CRM tasks like sales cycle management, daily work plan, business calendar, internet lead handling, collection of credit applications, scanning of customer information and driver’s licenses, goal tracking and sales analytics. With all updates based on cloud server side changes, Sales Touch prevents users from having to request app updates to stay current and enables access to the dealer’s infrastructure from anywhere through secure VPN connectivity.

“Our strategy has been to build mobile apps to enable parts scanning, vehicle scanning and others task specific functions with our suite of mobile apps available on the Apple App store”, said Tim Gill, CEO of Advent Resources Inc. “Touch series of products gives us a truly responsive application environment which auto formats the application logic and workflow methods to the device used. It also lets us take advantage of hardware functions on the device such as scanners, biometric functions, video and photography so we can interoperate between the business logic and the hardware capabilities without having to update a separate APP code base. We are very excited about this direction as it lets us push forward on task specific mobile enablement throughout the dealership.” said Gill

About Advent

Advent Resources Inc. is the developer of the first new Dealer Management System built in this century, Advent DMS. Advent, based in San Pedro California has been exceeding client expectations for almost 30 years.

In addition to DMS, Advent is one of the founding shareholders of Intersection Technologies Inc. –whose products; F & I Express, Express Recoveries and Express Digital Media. F&I Express is the leading technology and solutions provider powering the future of the automotive F&I industry. With the largest aftermarket provider network in the industry, their eContracting solution helps aftermarket providers and agents to increase their dealer clients’ CSI ratings by providing a faster and error-free process to eRate, eContract, and eRegister all of their aftermarket products on one platform. Their Express Digital Media solution uses a proprietary Dealer Service Provider interface to provide connectivity to accurately quote and instantly obtain product content from more than 130 product providers. Their Express RecoveriesSM platform helps auto lenders improve recoveries, cycle times and compliance for aftermarket product cancellations.

More information is available at http://www.adventresources.com and http://www.fandiexpress.com