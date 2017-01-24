Netchex is kicking off a year poised for unprecedented company growth with the announcement of a partnership and integration with one of the country’s leading sourcing and hiring platforms for auto dealerships, Hireology. Combining the strengths of two progressive technology suites, this intuitive solution is designed specifically for dealerships to source better talent, reduce turnover, and track all HR analytics through seamless, automated software that finally delivers a clear view of the impact of human capital on profits.

In a space traditionally dominated by limited and out-of-date HCM integration, this partnership now connects Hireology’s proven, data-backed sourcing, hiring and verification process with Netchex’s payroll & tax compliance, HR compliance, time & attendance, and benefits solution. This robust, end-to-end employee lifecycle management product gives critical analytics and benchmarks for better and more informed decisions to reduce time to hire by 80%, investment per hire by 60% and turnover by 50%.

“For too long, dealerships felt their options for employee lifecycle management were limited because of big-box strongholds on the market. They suffered from extremely cumbersome, disjointed processes thinking there was no other choice,” said Netchex CEO Will Boudreaux. “With Netchex and Hireology, they get a simple-to-use, yet powerful solution that is fully integrated with their back-office software to put all key metrics in one place.”

Netchex and Hireology will kick off and celebrate this new partnership at the National Automobile Dealers Association’s (NADA) Convention & Expo (Booth No. 5521) in New Orleans, La from January 26 – 29.

