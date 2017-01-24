The adoption of Nor1’s Merchandising Platform has been expanded to include CheckIn Merchandising™ at Atlantis, the Bahamas based 3,500 room mega-resort to enable their front-desk agents to merchandise their premium inventory and enhance their guests’ stay upon arrival.

“We were very excited to get CheckIn Merchandising™ up and running quickly after seeing how well eStandby Upgrade® performed in helping us enhance our guests’ experiences while increasing demand and optimizing revenue for our premium inventory,” stated Lynda Kopecki, Executive Director, Revenue Management and Distribution at Atlantis, Paradise Island. “By empowering our front-desk team to offer every guest a unique, personalized experience, CheckIn Merchandising™ now allows us to enhance the experience of virtually all our guests, regardless of booking channel.”

“We are extremely delighted to have such a great and enthusiastic partnership with Atlantis,” said Jason Bryant, Nor1’s Founder and CEO. “We are confident that the Nor1 Merchandising Platform is capable of meeting and exceeding their expectations and are committed to working with them to further expand our relationship and the confidence they have in our solutions.”

About Nor1, Inc.

Nor1, Inc. is the leader in hospitality merchandising technology. Headquartered in Silicon Valley, with offices in Germany, Mexico and India, Nor1 provides data-driven pricing and merchandising solutions to maximize incremental revenues for hotels and resorts worldwide such as Hilton, IHG, Carlson Rezidor, Accor, and Wyndham. Nor1′s patented, dynamic decisions intelligence engine PRiME®, powers Nor1′s Merchandising Platform including its signature eStandby Upgrade®, eXpress Upgrade™, CheckIn Merchandising™, and eReach™ products.

Nor1 is creating the fusion between technology and guest experience. It’s that combination of expertise and skill that have set Nor1 apart and continues to attract technology’s most distinguished investors such as SAP, Goldman Sachs and Accel Partners. For more information, please visit http://www.nor1.com.

About Atlantis, Paradise Island, Bahamas

Atlantis, Paradise Island is the world-renowned family vacation destination in The Bahamas, where water meets wonder. An ocean-themed resort on Paradise Island, Atlantis features a variety of accommodations built around a 141-acre waterscape, which includes fresh and saltwater lagoons, pools, marine habitats, as well as thrilling water slides and river rides for all ages. Encouraging adventure and inspiring exploration and curiosity, Atlantis' marine habitats and experiences are unrivaled. Home to one of the largest open-air marine habitat in the world, Atlantis has over 50,000 marine animals and 250 species throughout its numerous habitats. Dolphin Cay, the resort's interaction and education center, enlightens and allows visitors to discover the wonders of these remarkable ocean inhabitants in a hands-on experience. In addition to the Atlantis Casino, Atlantis boasts four alternate gaming venues; an impressive collection of luxury boutiques and shops; restaurants from first-class chefs including Nobu Matsuhisa, Jean-Georges Vongerichten, and Todd English; and the largest cohesive conference center, meeting and convention facilities in The Caribbean. With endless activities providing the means to live a legend, Atlantis is the expert in creating extraordinary memories for children, teens, and adults.

The Cove Atlantis, a 600-room resort, features an open-air lobby and oversized suites designed by acclaimed interior architects Jeffrey Beers and David Rockwell. Guests of The Cove are privy to unprecedented services and amenities, breathtaking views of the ocean, an exclusive experience encompassing an adults-only ultra-pool with outdoor gaming, lavish cabanas, and more.

For further information about Atlantis, Paradise Island, visit AtlantisBahamas.com. For reservations, call 800-ATLANTIS.

Atlantis can be found on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/Atlantis, on Twitter at http://www.twitter.com/AtlantisResort, and on Instagram at http://www.instagram.com/AtlantisResort.