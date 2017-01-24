FEI to Provide Wellness Consultation Service

In a wellness marketplace saturated with overwhelming—and often intimidating—options, FEI Behavioral Health is introducing a more personal and customized wellness consultation service that helps employers hone in on what works best for their particular workforces.

“Even companies hoping to provide the healthiest of workplaces may find themselves asking, ‘Where do we start?’” said Amy Haft, senior account manager at FEI, a social enterprise with a 35-year history and a leader in workforce resilience from EAP to crisis management. “Our wellness consultants sit down and talk with customers to help them find the program that provides the greatest benefits to their organization and employees.”

FEI’s approach identifies the right best practices for the culture and needs of an organization through:



Scanning the wellness environment

Program creation

Program implementation

Evaluating program effectiveness

To move workplace wellness to the next level, FEI’s consultants interview a company’s stakeholders about their environment and organizational wellness needs. At the end of this rigorous consultation process, wellness leaders receive a comprehensive report, Journey to Wellness, describing:



Observations about the organization’s needs

Applicable best practices for wellness programs

Recommendations for implementing a successful wellness program

FEI has seen first-hand just how well this structured, phased approach to wellness works. After implementing wellness consultation services within its own parent organization, The Alliance for Strong Families and Communities, the company received a Gold Well Workplace award from the Wellness Council of America.

“Now it’s time to share that experience and guidance with customers. Our wellness consultation product is designed to suit any company size at nearly any budget,” said FEI President and CEO Ted Uczen. “Plus, when customers partner with us to invest in the wellness of their employees, our social enterprise model allows them to essentially double their community impact through our reinvestment in local nonprofit services.”

To learn more about FEI’s Wellness Consultation Service, visit http://feinet.com/wellness-consultation.

FEI Behavioral Health offers flexible solutions for the full spectrum of workforce resilience goals, from EAP and wellness to crisis preparedness and management. Partnering with a wide range of corporations, government entities and non-profits, FEI is a social enterprise wholly owned by the Alliance for Strong Families and Communities, a national network of nearly 450 human-serving organizations. Visit http://www.feinet.com for additional information.