Registration Opens for 13th Annual Pat's Run Presented by TekSystems

WHAT: 13th Annual Pat’s—a 4.2 mile run/walk celebrating the legacy of former NFL player Pat Tillman who died in April 2004 serving with the 75th Ranger Regiment in Afghanistan. The main event held at Sun Devil Stadium in Tempe, AZ will feature a .42 mile Kids Run for kids age 12 and under and a Race Day Expo. Tillman Honor Runs sponsored by the Arizona State University Alumni Association to be held in more than 30 cities nationwide. Interested participants may also register as a Remote Runner in their local community.

WHEN: Saturday, April 22, 2017

7:00 a.m. until approximately 11:00 a.m.

RACE DAY SCHEDULE (Tempe)

6:00 a.m. Race Day Expo and Kids Corner opens

7:00 a.m. Race Chair Start

7:05 a.m. 4.2 Mile Run/Walk Start

9:45 a.m. Pat's Run Kids Run Start (.42 miles)

WHO: Over 30,000 participants, volunteers and spectators will unite in Tempe, Arizona and at Tillman Honor Runs nationwide to honor Pat Tillman’s legacy and raise scholarship funds for the Pat Tillman Foundation’s Tillman Scholars program.

WHY: Pat's Run is the signature fundraising event for the Pat Tillman Foundation, which invests in military veterans and their spouses through academic scholarships - building a diverse community of leaders committed to service to others. In addition to race fees, all participants are encouraged to pledge to raise a minimum $100 by April 22, 2017. Proceeds from the race directly support scholarships for Tillman Scholars who embody Pat's commitment to service, learning and action. To date, the Pat Tillman Foundation has invested nearly $14 million in academic support for individuals who are committed to a life of service in medicine, law, business, policy, technology, education and the arts. For more information on the Pat Tillman Foundation and the Tillman Scholars, visit http://www.pattillmanfoundation.org.

WHERE: Start: Sun Devil Stadium, Tempe, AZ - Rio Salado Parkway & Packard Drive

Finish: 42-yard line on Frank Kush Field inside Sun Devil Stadium.

Interested participants unable to make it to Tempe may sign up for one of 30 Tillman Honor Runs nationwide or register as a Remote Runner in their local community. For a complete listing of Tillman Honor Runs, visit patsrun.com.

Register early and online at http://www.patsrun.com as space is limited.

REGISTRATION DEADLINES

Exclusive! Jan 10: $40 for 4.2 Mile Run/Walk

Jan 11 – Feb 14: $42 for 4.2 Mile Run/Walk

Feb 15 – Mar 10 $45 for 4.2 Mile Run/Walk

Mar 11 – Mar 31: $47 for 4.2 Mile Run/Walk

Mar 31: Team registration closes

Apr 01 – Apr 21: $50 for 4.2 Mile Run/Walk

Apr 19 – Apr 21: Walk-Up Registration at Sun Devil Stadium

Apr 20: Online registration closes

.42 Mile Kids run (children 12 and under)

Jan 10 – Apr 18: $5 for .42 mile kids run

Apr 19 – Apr 21: $10 for .42 mile kids run

Space permitting, online registration will remain open through the evening of April 20, 2017. Participants unable to register online may download, print and mail/scan a paper registration form at http://www.patsrun.com.

A team registration deadline has been set for March 31, 2017. Teams with a minimum of 10 participants are eligible to have one individual pick up race packets in advance for all team members on Friday, April 14. Regular Packet Pick Up will take place Wednesday, April 19 – Friday, April 21, 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. with extended hours until 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, April 20 at the north end of Sun Devil Stadium.