Advent Resources is excited to announce having formed a strategic alliance with Darwin Automotive, the leading selling/menu system in the US to market Darwin Automotive’ s market leading F&I selling/menu system. Jointly the two companies will provide dealers a fully integrated version of Darwin Automotive prescriptive selling/F&I menu solution to Advent clients nationwide. Darwin Automotive will be offered as an upgrade to dealers that are looking for the absolute best F&I menu presentation software available.

“As a DMS provider we are constantly looking for advancements and partnerships that will provide more value to our dealer clients”, said Tim Gill, President of Advent Resources. “We’ve had an opportunity to see many of the F&I menus on the market and decided Darwin Automotive provided the best offering for our clients. We chose Darwin because not only do they have all the bells and whistles one would expect from new technology, they are the best in the business at integrating with dealer management systems and matching payments accurately – an area where many F&I software providers fail today”

The F&I menu presentation software from Darwin Automotive will provide several advantages compared to the existing F&I application available in the DMS, including but not limited to:



Mobile presentation capability on tablets and cell phones

Integrated F&I Interview with comprehensive utilization reports

Predictive Analytics resulting in more personalized presentations

Prescriptive Selling format resulting in greater CSI

1, 2, 3 or 4 column presentation formats

Tablet mode is optional, users can still print paper if desired

3rd party sales tools tailored to the driver’s needs (Trademarked Drivers Needs Analysis)

Electronic Rating, contracting and signing with hundreds of F&I Products

Full Suite of qualitative and quantitative F&I reporting

Product only sales mode

Service Payment Plan integration

“We are thrilled to be able to offer the Advent customer base a fully integrated option that can help take them to the next level with their F&I production”, said Phil Battista, President of Darwin Automotive. “Two of Advent’s larger auto groups, Hertz Car Sales and Prime Auto Group launched Darwin last year and have been seeing great results in their 100+ stores combined. I’ve known Tim and his team for a long time and they already do a phenomenal job in the F&I space so to form a strategic alliance with should make for a very powerful combination for Advent clients nationally” added Batista.

About Advent Resources

Advent Resources, based in San Pedro, California, was founded in 1988. The company has been exceeding client expectations for more than 25 years with its industry leading F&I and Desking platform and now with their fully featured Advent DMS. The Advent DMS which is built on a modern technology platform and is becoming recognized as the “state of the art” DMS in the automotive dealer world.

In addition to DMS, Advent is one of the founding shareholders of Intersection Technologies Inc. –whose products; F & I Express, Express Recoveries and Express Digital Media. F&I Express is the leading technology and solutions provider powering the future of the automotive F&I industry. With the largest aftermarket provider network in the industry, their eContracting solution helps aftermarket providers and agents to increase their dealer clients’ CSI ratings by providing a faster and error-free process to eRate, eContract, and eRegister all of their aftermarket products on one platform. Their Express Digital Media solution uses a proprietary Dealer Service Provider interface to provide connectivity to accurately quote and instantly obtain product content from more than 130 product providers. Their Express RecoveriesSM platform helps auto lenders improve recoveries, cycle times and compliance for aftermarket product cancellations.

F&I Express is also completely integrated with Darwin’s Innovative Software offering.

More information is available at http://www.adventresources.com and http://www.fandiexpress.com

About Darwin Automotive

Darwin Automotive, based in Iselin, New Jersey, is a wholly owned subsidiary of Superior Integrated Solutions and has been delivering automotive software for over 20 years. In 2016, Darwin Automotive enrolled 1,021 new dealerships to their F&I software including two of the largest auto groups in the US, Sonic and Group 1 Automotive.

More information is available at http://www.Darwinautomotive.com