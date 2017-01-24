Dr. Joseph Bedich, Founder of The Center for Progressive Dentistry, Offers Effective Gum Disease Treatment

Dr. Joseph Bedich, and the entire team at The Center for Progressive Dentistry, now invite new patients with gum disease in Warren, OH, to receive treatment, with or without a referral. As an experienced dentist, Dr. Bedich is proud to offer a variety of services to his patients, including periodontal maintenance, scaling and root planning, gingivectomies and the minimally-invasive Chao Pinhole® Surgical Technique. Patients who want to improve their oral health are encouraged to meet with Dr. Bedich to find out the ideal technique for them.

Dr. Bedich is a compassionate dentist who urges patients who have gum disease in Warren, OH, to quickly receive treatment. Gum disease is inflammation in the gums that can progress and spread throughout the body causing systemic health issues such as heart disease or stroke. While initial symptoms of the condition may be mild and can include chronic bad breath and bleeding while flossing or brushing, they can become more serious. There are three gum disease stages: gingivitis, periodontitis and advanced periodontitis. During the first stage, plaque buildup at the gum line causes inflammation in the gums. If the plaque is not sufficiently removed through brushing and flossing, the gums become irritated by bacteria and gingivitis develops.

During the second and third stages of gum disease, symptoms become more serious and painful. Pockets can begin to form below the gum line and trap plaque and food. Over time, the bone that supports the teeth begins to degrade, which can cause the teeth to become loose or fall out of the mouth. Untreated gum recession can also lead to tooth root exposure and an increased risk of gum disease and tooth loss.

Dr. Bedich offers a variety of treatments for periodontal disease symptoms, including periodontal maintenance and scaling and root planing procedures. Gingivectomies and other services designed to improve oral health and confidence are also offered, including the Chao Pinhole Surgical Technique. This gum grafting alternative is a revolutionary solution to receding gums that reshapes smiles and protects the mouth against periodontal disease and tooth loss.

Dr. Bedich invites all patients with gum disease in Warren, OH, to receive treatment at his state-of-the-art Cortland, OH practice. New patient appointments with this experienced dentist can be arranged by calling The Center for Progressive Dentistry at 330-615-1598.

About the Doctor

Dr. Joseph D. Bedich is a general dentist in Cortland, OH offering personalized dental care to patients. Dr. Bedich understands the importance of learning the most cutting-edge techniques, which is why he has taken over 2,000 hours of continuing education in a wide variety of services including sedation, implant dentistry, sleep apnea, cosmetic dentistry and head and neck pain management. To learn more about Dr. Bedich or the services he offers, visit his website at http://www.adazzlingsmile.com or call his office at (330) 615-1598 to schedule an appointment.