Ryan Kelley, The Home Loan Expert Expands Into Nashville

The Home Loan Expert Expands Into Nashville

The Home Loan Expert, a leader in residential refinancing and home purchase loans, has extended their service area to Nashville. Their office is located at 320 Seven Springs Way, Suite 250, in Brentwood. They can be reached at (615) 810-8555.

“We are thrilled to help all homeowners in the Greater Nashville area with a loan or a refinance need. We work with everyone, regardless of their situation, to try and find them the best option.” said Ryan Kelley, President. The Home Loan Expert provides residential refinancing and home loan solutions for consumers looking to buy a new home, refinance to a lower rate or use their existing home equity to lower their outstanding debt.

“Our new office in Nashville is a result of our company growth. It fits my long-term goal of adding new markets along with St. Louis, Chicago and Indianapolis,” mentioned Kelley. The Home Loan Expert has been recognized as a top lender by the Scotsman Guide, a leading mortgage trade publication. In 2015, Kelley ranked 3rd for Top FHA Volume, 9th for Most Loans Closed and 25th for Total Refinance Volume.

About Ryan Kelley

Ryan Kelley is “The Home Loan Expert” with offices in St. Louis, Chicago, Indianapolis and Nashville. Kelley and The Home Loan Expert Team have been building lifelong clients with great solutions, superior customer service, and a focus on helping all borrowers, regardless of their situation. Kelley is actively involved in giving back and supports a variety of local and national charities. Ranked as a top lender by the Scotsman Guide, The Home Loan Expert offers mortgage products with low interest rates, coupled with simplified loan processing. For more information, visit the company online at The Home Loan Expert.