Amendia, Inc. Leadership Strengthens - Appointment of EVP & CFO

Steven F. McAllister, Amendia Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Amendia, Inc., designer, developer, and manufacturer of spinal implant and instrument solutions, announces the appointment of Steven F. McAllister as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.

Steve has over 30 years of medical device experience in both the U.S. and international markets. Beginning his career at Howmedica, Inc., he has since served in various finance, IT, and business planning leadership roles at DePuy Spine, Biomet Spine and Bone Healing, and, most recently, InVivo Therapeutics Corporation.

At InVivo Therapeutics, Steve served as Chief Financial Officer and was responsible for leading the company to a successful IPO. Prior to that, Steve spent six years at Biomet as the Vice President of Finance and Administration for the Spine and Bone Healing Technologies division.

“We are honored to welcome Steve to the Amendia team,” said Chris Fair, Amendia’s CEO. “His global exposure, formidable leadership experience, and proven ability to deliver results make him a natural fit as our new EVP and CFO of Amendia.”

“I am excited to work with an outstanding team and look forward to finding ways to expand on the great work that Amendia has already accomplished,” said McAllister.

Mr. McAllister received a Bachelor of Science in Accounting from Fairleigh Dickinson University in New Jersey.

About Amendia

Headquartered in a state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in Marietta, Georgia, Amendia is a leading designer, developer, and manufacturer of medical devices used in spinal surgical procedures. Amendia’s vertically-integrated strategy focuses on improving surgical outcomes with innovative solutions. For more information, please visit http://www.amendia.com.