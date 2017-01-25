Confirm BioSciences In todays low unemployment rate environment, it is hard for companies to find and retain great talent. Our team members are our most valued resource, and it is very important to us to create a culture that fosters employee appreciation and enrichment

The National Association for Business Resources named Confirm BioSciences’ one of San Diego’s “Best and Brightest Companies to Work For” for 2017. They are among a group of selected companies that distinguish themselves as having the most innovative and thoughtful human resources approach.

The 2017 winning companies were assessed by an independent research firm which reviewed a number of key measures relative to other nationally recognized winners. The benchmarks include Compensation, Benefits and Employee Solutions; Employee Enrichment, Engagement and Retention; Employee Education and Development; Recruitment, Selection and Orientation; Employee Achievement and Recognition; Communication and Shared Vision; Diversity and Inclusion; Work-Life Balance; Community Initiatives; Strategic Company Performance and the Best of the Best Small Business.

This year’s winners practice innovative strategies and represent best practices in industries as diverse as energy, medical, financial services and nonprofit.

In a random and anonymous survey of its employees, Confirm BioSciences Inc. received high marks in community initiatives, employee education and development, diversity and inclusion, and communication and shared vision.

“We are truly honored with the recognition and to be named one of San Diego’s Best and Brightest Companies to Work For,” said Zeynep Ilgaz, Confirm BioSciences’ Founder and CEO. “In an environment like todays where we have very low unemployment rates, it is hard for companies to find and retain great talent. Our team members are our most valued resource, and it is very important to us to create a culture that fosters employee appreciation, recognition, and enrichment. We are humbled and honored to be recognized for this award.”

"We are proud to honor this year’s winners,” said Jennifer Kluge, President and CEO, National Association for Business Resources. “Needless to say, the San Diego winners are among the elite employers in the country, and the Best and Brightest team prides itself on the quality of the program verses the quantity of winners.”

The Best and Brightest Companies to Work For Program prides itself on conducting a thorough evaluation of companies nominated. The program has selected 1,200 companies throughout the nation to receive this honor. Over 250,000 employee surveys were scored and analyzed over the past year. The program also has a ten to one ratio of companies that apply for the award. The process is threefold; nominees are vetted out by our NABR research team. Those identified as potentials are contacted and employees are surveyed. Employer survey data and employee surveys are then scored, weighted and ranked. This process is audited and designed by the Illinois Institute of Technology's market research division and scored by Inquisium-a market research firm out of Virginia. The criteria is determined annually based on market conditions and trends and applied throughout the country.

About the Best and Brightest Programs

The Best and Brightest Companies to Work For® is a program of the National Association for Business Resources that provides the business community with the opportunity to gain recognition, showcase their best practices and demonstrate why they are an ideal place for employees to work. This national program celebrates those companies that are making better business, creating richer lives and building a stronger community as a whole.

About Confirm BioSciences Inc

Confirm BioSciences Inc is a provider of substance abuse and wellness testing products and services, with excellent customer service attached to it! Products are marketed under Confirm BioSciences’ proprietary labels, including HairConfirm™, DrugConfirm™, SteroidConfirm™, SalivaConfirm™, PetConfirm™ - through national and international distributors.