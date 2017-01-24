Smith Achieves Record Revenues in 2016

We’re excited to explore how we can keep pushing ourselves and empowering our customers. This is only the beginning.

Smith, a global distributor of electronic components and semiconductors, has closed 2016 with its highest-ever annual revenues. With US $810 million in global annual sales last year, Smith is making plans for continued growth, innovation, and expansion of customer support.

“Smith’s business is built on our devoted relationships with our customers and our constant drive to innovate,” said Lee Ackerley, co-founder of Smith. “These are what will push us into the next era of Smith’s growth.”

2016 was a year of significant expansion for the company. Smith began to broaden its footprint in Europe, with new offices in Cluj-Napoca, Romania and Munich, Germany opening in 1Q2017. The company also relocated its Hong Kong regional hub to a warehouse space that has more than doubled Smith Hong Kong’s operational facilities. Plans are currently in development for expanding Smith’s Amsterdam operational hub.

Smith is now focused on growing out service programs for customers and continuing to examine new modes and channels of distribution.

“Our global trading team worked tirelessly last year to support our customers across industries with flexible programs and service,” said Marc Barnhill, Smith’s Chief Trading Officer. “They made company history in the process.”

2016 was Smith’s top year in its three-plus decades and the company will carry this momentum into the year ahead.

“We’re excited to explore how we can keep pushing ourselves and empowering our customers," said Bob Ackerley, co-founder of Smith. "This is only the beginning."

