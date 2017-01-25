Medpricer - healthcare’s leading cost management platform for purchased services. 2016 was a pivotal year for Medpricer. We are experiencing unprecedented demand for our Purchased Services Cost Management solutions.

Medpricer, healthcare’s leading cost management platform for purchased services, announced record growth in its fiscal year ending December 31, 2016. The company achieved its highest revenue since its inception in 2006 and over 30 percent employee growth.

“2016 was a pivotal year for Medpricer and I am excited about our strong finish to a great year,” said Chris Gormley, CEO of Medpricer. “Financial pressures continue to escalate for healthcare providers and they are looking for ways to cut their operating costs. As a result we are experiencing unprecedented demand for our Purchased Services Cost Management solutions and seeing continued growth in 2017.”

To support a greater range of solutions, Medpricer recently expanded its R&D and Engineering operations with a new California based software development center to further develop Medpricer’s Purchased Services Cost Management platform for managing analytics, sourcing and supplier relationship management for healthcare purchased services. Medpricer also substantially grew its nationwide sourcing services coverage across the US including expansion on the west coast.

Medpricer’s purchased services cost management solutions help healthcare systems understand what is spent in purchased services so they can take action to gain and keep savings over time. They consist of:



Analytics to identify purchased services spend and savings opportunities and see real-time costs at the category, vendor and facility level.

Sourcing that provides a customizable blend of technology, on-demand services, process and intelligence to streamline and maximize the competitive bidding process resulting in immediate cost reductions and favorable contract terms.

Benchmarking to evaluate purchased services spend against competitive bidding results for accurate price comparisons.

Hospitals interested in requesting a demo of Medpricer’s Purchased Services Cost Management Platform to increase purchased services cost savings can click here.

About Medpricer

Medpricer is healthcare’s leading cost management platform for purchased services and offers the industry’s only comprehensive Purchased Services System to blend cloud-based technology with on-demand consulting services across analytics, sourcing and benchmarking. Using Medpricer, healthcare providers can realize an average of 24% savings and a 40% faster sourcing cycle.