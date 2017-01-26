Visit Uriel Pharmacy's New Website

Uriel Pharmacy Logo The health and success of our customers is what matters most to Uriel Pharmacy

Uriel Pharmacy, Inc. has launched a new, mobile-friendly website with exclusive content, tools, resources and products.



Since 1996, Uriel has been a trusted pharmacy, making anthroposophic and homeopathic remedies by potentizing substances from mineral, plant, and animal kingdoms. As a privately held company in East Troy, Wisconsin, Uriel manufactures high-quality remedies for a large variety of ailments and health benefits.

Striving for excellence, Uriel is thrilled to present this new website as an additional resource to meet customer needs. Within this site, remedy information is available for cold & flu, first aid, skin/facial care, pain relief and more. Additionally, informative videos about the products will be added to help customers learn and grow with the company.

“The health and success of our customers is what matters most to Uriel Pharmacy. For more than 20 years we have worked hard to foresee and meet their needs, and the new website is one of the many ways we do this.” – Mark McKibben, R. PH., Founder of Uriel Pharmacy

