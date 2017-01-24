Blue Pillar, the only Internet of Things (IoT) provider to connect and control all Energy Things™, today announced it was named in the prestigious 2017 Global Cleantech 100, produced by CTG (Cleantech Group), whose work keeps its audiences and clients in touch with emerging trends, leading innovation companies and all key players in sustainable innovation.

“This recognition from Cleantech Group is a testament to the hard work and dedication of the Blue Pillar team,” said Tom Willie, CEO of Blue Pillar. “Our vision is a future where Commercial and Industrial (C&I) buildings are made more energy efficient and resilient by leveraging behind-the-meter intelligence from new, distributed energy resources. Blue Pillar’s Aurora platform enables bi-directional control and data management of these behind-the-meter energy assets, allowing innovative energy providers to drive higher levels of engagement from their largest customers while delivering a cleaner, safer energy future.”

The Global Cleantech 100 represents the most innovative and promising ideas impacting the future of a wide-range of industries. Featuring companies that are best positioned to solve tomorrow’s clean technology challenges, the Global Cleantech 100 is a comprehensive list of private companies with the highest potential to make significant market impact within a five- to 10-year timeframe.

This year, Blue Pillar was selected from a record number of nominations that were received: 9,900 distinct companies from 77 countries. These companies were weighted and scored to create a short list of 325 companies. Short-listed nominees were reviewed by CTG’s Expert Panel, resulting in a finalized list of 100 companies from 17 countries.

“From day one, the purpose of the Global Cleantech 100 program was to act as our barometric read on how the many facets that contribute to the emergence and maturing of an innovation theme like cleantech (the “doing of more with less”) are changing year on year,” said Richard Youngman, CEO, CTG (Cleantech Group). “Now in its 8th year, we see more signals this year of the ongoing mainstreaming of clean technologies, sustainability, and resource efficiency on its journey towards the point where this is just the normal way business is done.”

The complete list of 100 companies was revealed on January 23rd at the 15th annual Cleantech Forum San Francisco: https://i3connect.com/gct100/the-list

