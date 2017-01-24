Jancyn Partners with Retailers for Targeting New Sales Techniques

New And Improved Sales Methods Our programs can be customized to provide as much detail as needed in order to make sound decisions concerning sales practices

According to the National Retail Federation, the 2016 holiday season showed a 4% increase over the prior year, with spending measured at $658.3 billion. And now that the chaos of the holiday season is behind them, retailers and other sales-based companies are now turning their sights towards improving sales and service for 2017. Most businesses are hesitant to try out new sales methods and programs in the midst of their busiest season and therefore use the spring season to test new approaches. One of the best ways to measure the efficacy of new or refined sales practices is by implementing or updating a mystery shopping program.

According to Vicki Dempsey, Vice President of Jancyn Inc., “No matter their size or margin of profit, all businesses seek to continue to both increase profits and enhance the customer experience. To do this, they must continue to evaluate and reevaluate their sales methods. Mystery shopping programs, such as the new and improved ones that Jancyn now specializes in, are the ideal gauge of how sales practices are being experienced, or not, by the average customer. What can be measured can be improved.”

The Mystery Shopping Providers Association of North America (MSPA-NA.org) maintains a list of member providers that both companies in need of services and independent contractor mystery shoppers can turn to for a reliable database of trustworthy organizations. Founded in 1998, this industry oversight group maintains high standards for participating providers and is a valuable resource within the mystery shopping community.

Ms. Dempsey goes on to state, “The sales methods of last year or last decade may no longer work in today’s marketplace. Increasingly, consumers want to get a robust shopping experience when going to brick and mortar stores. Training for new sales methodologies and then testing with non-biased mystery shoppers provides feedback needed to make decisions from the highest level of the organization to the sales floor.”

New protocols being tested may include such things as:



Offering warranties with products

Encouraging patrons to purchase additional, related items

Asking shoppers their name

The sales associate providing their name

Offering details about a product, such as inspiration for its design

Showing patrons other departments within the store

Mentioning special financing to the shopper

Sharing personal stories about products or the company

Presenting a business card to the shopper

Confirming membership in a frequent buyer program

Usage of a mystery shopping program will inform management if new or specific sales techniques occurred at the time of the visit, how they were received by the customer, and how a sales associate responded when presented with particular questions or concerns. Once companies have this data, they can determine whether to keep a sales protocol, refine it, or try new methods.

Per Jancyn’s Vicki Dempsey, “Our programs can be customized to provide as much detail as needed in order to make sound decisions concerning sales practices. The upside to a mystery shopping program, as opposed to something like a focus group, is threefold: the client determines the questions focused on their program and brand values, the reporting is standardized across all locations, and our shoppers represent a wide demographic for true insight from the outside.”