To assist individuals who are making advance plans for business or vacation travel, VAAAC has put together a 2017 Major Events Calendar. For a more comprehensive overview of events large and small, visit http://www.visitannapolis.org/.

Annapolis and Chesapeake Bay 2017 Major Events Calendar

January

21st Annual MSP Polar Bear Plunge

Thursday to Saturday, January 26-28

8:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. On-Site Registration

Sandy Point State Park, 1100 East College Parkway, Annapolis

Admission: Free to spectators. Plungers must raise $75 in pledges.

plungemd.com

410-242-1515

Experience the coolest event of the year. For just $75 in donations, plunge participants take a chilly dip in the Chesapeake Bay to raise funds for Special Olympics Maryland. Not ready to bare it all? Then join in the festivities—fully clothed—under a huge heated tent that includes vendor booths, live entertainment, zoo animals, food court, carnival amusements, sandcastle building, a “kids’ zone” and more. The event typically attracts more than 25,000 plungers and spectators. Sponsored by the Maryland State Police.

Midshipman Classical Recital – Naval Academy Symphony Orchestra

Friday, January 27

7:30 p.m.

USNA Main Chapel, 108 Blake Road, Annapolis

Admission: Varies

usna.edu/music

410-293-8497

Tickets go on sale on Tuesday, January 10 9:00 a.m. EST.

Our Town

Friday-Sunday, January 27- February 26

Friday, 8:00 p.m.; Saturday, 2:00 p.m. and 8:00 p.m.; Sunday, 3:00 p.m.

Annapolis Shakespeare Company, 1804 West Street, Annapolis

Admission: $25-$605

AnnapolisShakespeare.org

410-415-3513

The American classic and Pulitzer Prize winning play by Thornton Wilder tells the story of the fictional small town of Grover's Corners between 1901 and 1913 through the everyday lives of its residents.

Sleeping Beauty: An Opera for Children

Saturday, January 28

11:00 a.m.

Maryland Hall for the Creative Arts, 801 Chase Street, Annapolis

Admission: $10 to $15

marylandhall.org/sleeping-beauty-new-opera-children

410-280-5640

This exciting new adaptation of the classic fairy tale is set to the music of Mozart. It’s the perfect way to share the experience of opera with the children in your life. Presented by Annapolis Opera in partnership with Towson University’s Opera in a Can.

February

Ruth Starr Rose: Revelations of African American Life in Maryland and the World

Wednesday-Sunday, February 1-26

St. John’s College, Elizabeth Myers Mitchell Gallery, 60 College Avenue, Annapolis

Admission: Free

sjc.edu

410-626-2556

This first comprehensive exhibition of paintings and lithographs by Ruth Starr Rose (1887-1965) offers a rare glimpse into African American life at the turn of the century on Maryland’s Eastern Shore. Many of the subjects are descendants of Frederick Douglass and Harriet Ross Tubman. From the area’s most noted black sail maker, to professional female crab pickers, to heroic soldiers, the portraits speak of self-possessed people who were proud of their station in life. Rose’s subjects are portrayed with a dignity and compassion for African Americans that is rarely seen during this period of art history.

Click here for the complete 2017 Calendar of Major Events.