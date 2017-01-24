Annapolis, Maryland (PRWEB) January 24, 2017
To assist individuals who are making advance plans for business or vacation travel, VAAAC has put together a 2017 Major Events Calendar. For a more comprehensive overview of events large and small, visit http://www.visitannapolis.org/.
Annapolis and Chesapeake Bay 2017 Major Events Calendar
January
21st Annual MSP Polar Bear Plunge
Thursday to Saturday, January 26-28
8:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. On-Site Registration
Sandy Point State Park, 1100 East College Parkway, Annapolis
Admission: Free to spectators. Plungers must raise $75 in pledges.
plungemd.com
410-242-1515
Experience the coolest event of the year. For just $75 in donations, plunge participants take a chilly dip in the Chesapeake Bay to raise funds for Special Olympics Maryland. Not ready to bare it all? Then join in the festivities—fully clothed—under a huge heated tent that includes vendor booths, live entertainment, zoo animals, food court, carnival amusements, sandcastle building, a “kids’ zone” and more. The event typically attracts more than 25,000 plungers and spectators. Sponsored by the Maryland State Police.
Midshipman Classical Recital – Naval Academy Symphony Orchestra
Friday, January 27
7:30 p.m.
USNA Main Chapel, 108 Blake Road, Annapolis
Admission: Varies
usna.edu/music
410-293-8497
Tickets go on sale on Tuesday, January 10 9:00 a.m. EST.
Our Town
Friday-Sunday, January 27- February 26
Friday, 8:00 p.m.; Saturday, 2:00 p.m. and 8:00 p.m.; Sunday, 3:00 p.m.
Annapolis Shakespeare Company, 1804 West Street, Annapolis
Admission: $25-$605
AnnapolisShakespeare.org
410-415-3513
The American classic and Pulitzer Prize winning play by Thornton Wilder tells the story of the fictional small town of Grover's Corners between 1901 and 1913 through the everyday lives of its residents.
Sleeping Beauty: An Opera for Children
Saturday, January 28
11:00 a.m.
Maryland Hall for the Creative Arts, 801 Chase Street, Annapolis
Admission: $10 to $15
marylandhall.org/sleeping-beauty-new-opera-children
410-280-5640
This exciting new adaptation of the classic fairy tale is set to the music of Mozart. It’s the perfect way to share the experience of opera with the children in your life. Presented by Annapolis Opera in partnership with Towson University’s Opera in a Can.
February
Ruth Starr Rose: Revelations of African American Life in Maryland and the World
Wednesday-Sunday, February 1-26
St. John’s College, Elizabeth Myers Mitchell Gallery, 60 College Avenue, Annapolis
Admission: Free
sjc.edu
410-626-2556
This first comprehensive exhibition of paintings and lithographs by Ruth Starr Rose (1887-1965) offers a rare glimpse into African American life at the turn of the century on Maryland’s Eastern Shore. Many of the subjects are descendants of Frederick Douglass and Harriet Ross Tubman. From the area’s most noted black sail maker, to professional female crab pickers, to heroic soldiers, the portraits speak of self-possessed people who were proud of their station in life. Rose’s subjects are portrayed with a dignity and compassion for African Americans that is rarely seen during this period of art history.
