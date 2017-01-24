GateHouse Media, one of the largest publishers of locally-based online and print media in the United States, has selected the NEWSCYCLE Solutions ONSET digital CMS platform to manage more than 500 community and business publication websites. The partnership with NEWSCYCLE provides GateHouse with a unified environment to produce and share digital content across its network of local websites serving over 35 million unique visitors each month.

NEWSCYCLE Solutions is the largest supplier of software and services for the global news media industry. In addition to the ONSET digital content management platform, NEWSCYCLE provides a suite of software solutions for managing a media company’s editorial, advertising, circulation, subscriptions, and mobile workflows.

“The decision to upgrade to NEWSCYCLE’s new ONSET CMS comes after a rigorous vetting of numerous out-of-the-box and custom content management systems being used by media companies in the U.S. and Europe,” said Christopher Biondi, GateHouse senior director of digital development. “While there are many options available, our research showed that ONSET provides the best solution for GateHouse and our unique need to efficiently scale print and digital products within a tightly integrated print and digital platform.”

“GateHouse Media is an incredibly important relationship for NEWSCYCLE, and the implementation of our ONSET web content management solution will give GateHouse a common platform to deliver timely, credible content to local audiences across the United States,” said Preston McKenzie, CEO of NEWSCYCLE Solutions. “With ONSET, GateHouse will be able to further optimize its core print business while accelerating the focus on digital initiatives that serve the current and emerging news consumption habits of its readers.”

Based on Drupal 8 technology, ONSET is a content management framework that is designed to be easy to use and fully responsive. NEWSCYCLE has developed almost 100 unique modules on top of the Drupal 8 core that are built specifically for news media organizations. ONSET will streamline the content creation and publishing process at GateHouse Media for all web, mobile and print channels. With ONSET, journalists and editors will get the essential tools needed for modern digital storytelling, while also providing the foundation for a single, unified content hub across GateHouse properties.

For GateHouse, ONSET will provide a mobile-first workflow, releasing reporters from their desks and laptops to gather and publish news when and where it happens. ONSET also includes integrated social media support, and the platform will enable the GateHouse development team to customize within the platform and work closely with NEWSCYCLE for ongoing improvements to keep pace as digital content distribution and consumption evolves.

The ONSET platform at GateHouse will be hosted in the NEWSCYCLE Cloud, which combines the robustness of Amazon Web Services with the stability and scalability of NEWSCYCLE’s dedicated network and security operations center.

About NEWSCYCLE Solutions

NEWSCYCLE develops and delivers software technology that empowers the global news media industry. Our editorial, advertising, circulation and mobile solutions enable publishers to drive profitability, accelerate digital business models and optimize core print operations. We help our clients create stronger, better-informed communities while safeguarding the integrity of news, advertising and customer information. NEWSCYCLE is a trusted partner serving over 1,200 media companies with 3,000 properties producing more than 8,000 titles in 30 countries. Our company is headquartered in Bloomington, MN and has U.S. offices in Florida, Michigan and Utah; with international offices in Denmark, Germany, Malaysia, Australia, Sweden, Norway, Canada and the United Kingdom. Please visit newscycle.com/onset for more information about the NEWSCYCLE digital content management platform, or write to us at info(at)newscycle.com.

About GateHouse Media, LLC

GateHouse Media, headquartered in Pittsford, New York, is a wholly owned subsidiary of New Media Investment Group Inc., which is focused primarily on investing in a high quality, diversified portfolio of local media assets and on growing existing advertising and digital marketing businesses. GateHouse Media is one of the largest publishers of locally based print and online media in the United States as measured by its 121 daily publications. As of September 25, 2016, the Company operates in over 525 markets across 36 states. GateHouse Media’s portfolio of products, as of September 25, 2016, includes over 600 business and community publications and over 525 websites, serves more than 200,000 business advertising accounts, and reaches 20 million people on a weekly basis.

For more information regarding GateHouse Media, please visit http://www.gatehousemedia.com.

