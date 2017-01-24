New SDI Plugin

Somnoware, a leading provider of digital health technology, announces the launch of a new plugin that allows sleep centers to automatically connect and initialize all their devices with one click. This new plugin—called Somnoware Sleep Device Interface (SDI)—is a thin client browser plugin is quickly installed on first use and then monitors device changes automatically. With this new plugin, checking patients in and out is an easy, one-click process. Somnoware SDI greatly improves the deployment process, as well as tracking sleep study patients and testing devices.

The sleep technologists can directly initialize a testing device by plugging it into their computer, which also checks out the patient. After the study is complete, Somnoware SDI starts to upload the study to the cloud immediately as the device is connected to the computer without any user interaction. The studies automatically upload to the cloud and the device becomes available for use in the inventory for the next patient.

Since data is captured directly from each device, potential typing and device selection/assignment errors are minimized. Whenever a misconfiguration occurs, Somnoware SDI prevents the release of a device.

“We are very excited about our new Somnoware SDI plugin. It allows users to quickly initialize devices and download data for physician review. It is very easy to install—taking just a couple of minutes per station to set up,” according to Subath Kamalasan, ceo of Somnoware.

As the industry’s leading sleep health management platform, Somnoware is currently used by one in five sleep physicians in the United States. It is available in two versions—Somnoware for Physicians and Somnoware for Sleep Centers. Physicians get instant access to sleep test data, e-signature capability, one-click DME ordering, CPAP compliance data, and the ability to conduct end-to-end patient care management. Sleep centers can automate their complete workflow including scheduling at multiple centers, inventory management, automated reporting, therapy ordering, and AASM accreditation.

To learn more about Somnoware, please contact Raj Misra at media(at)Somnoware(dot)com.



About Somnoware

Somnoware is transforming sleep health management by accelerating diagnostics and increasing therapy adherence. It automates sleep testing processes, provides actionable data and predictive insights to physicians, and drives patient engagement. The company's customer base includes leading health systems, independent sleep centers, and sleep services companies. Somnoware is headquartered in Santa Clara, California. For more information, please visit http://www.somnoware.com or follow us on twitter @somnoware.