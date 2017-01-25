ClearDB, a pioneer in enterprise cloud database technologies, today announced that Database Trends and Applications (DBTA) magazine named ClearDB’s database-as-a-service solution to its exclusive list of 2017 trend-setting products in data management and analysis.

“ClearDB’s popular DBaaS powers more than 200,000 MySQL databases worldwide and we’re thrilled that DBTA chose to honor this efficient, agile solution,” said Allen Holmes, ClearDB marketing vice president. “We are proud of this latest recognition, which validates our vision of leveraging the cloud to offer nonstop data access and availability in a fully-managed environment.”

Designed to work on major public clouds and to support private cloud and on-premises operations, ClearDB’s nonstop Data Services Platform extends the company’s MySQL DBaaS offering and automates provisioning and management processes with an intuitive services framework that accelerates performance and guarantees high availability. The Data Services Platform works in major cloud environments, including Google Cloud Platform, Microsoft Azure, Amazon Web Services (AWS), and IBM SoftLayer – all while reducing management and infrastructure costs.

DBTA honors innovative companies each year as part of its Trend-Setting Products list. The magazine and digital marketing resources reach more than 300,000 information management professionals who evaluate, recommend, and purchase solutions aimed at managing and leveraging enterprise- and organization-wide data assets, both structured and unstructured.

About ClearDB

ClearDB Inc. is a pioneer of cloud-based technologies and solutions that optimize the computing efficiency and utility of any database application. ClearDB cloud services provide customers with SLA-backed guaranteed high availability, accelerated performance, easy administration to deliver unprecedented levels of database reliability, efficiency and simplicity on major cloud platforms and on-premise data centers. With more than 200,000 users worldwide, ClearDB is the largest private MySQLaaS solution provider. Recognized by Frost & Sullivan for product leadership, we are transforming the way database resources are consumed so that IT can focus on innovation and business growth. Learn more at http://www.cleardb.com.

