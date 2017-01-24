MOBI Wins Big at AOTMP Mobility Awards

MOBI, a mobility management platform that enables enterprises to centralize, comprehend, and control their entire device ecosystems, was recently awarded two AOTMP Mobility Awards at the 2017 Consumer Electronics Show (CES®) in Las Vegas. MOBI took home awards for best Mobile Expense Management solution and Enterprise Mobile Operations Management platform.

“We selected MOBI’s Enterprise Mobility Management (EMM) service because it works with more than a dozen EMM software providers, and gives its customers a global authority for their full EMM lifecycle,” said Bill Hinton, General Manager and Vice President of Vendor Practice for AOTMP. “Another deciding factor was the unique algorithms used in its expense management solution, which save MOBI customers millions of dollars each year.”

The annual AOTMP Mobility Awards program honors the best in mobile and wireless products and services. The awards program has recognized the most innovative, state-of-the-art mobility solutions since 2002. MOBI was selected as a winner by a committee of over 80 analysts and members of the media who cover the mobile and wireless space.

“MOBI is honored to be recognized by AOTMP and esteemed members of the mobility industry for our cloud-based mobility management platform.” said Mitch Black, President of MOBI. “These awards help validate our efforts in providing the tools and resources needed to make our customers successful, while providing a healthy return on investment.”

