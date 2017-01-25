We have taken away the hurdles of costs and complexity for MSPs to embrace a mature PSA tool into their way of working and mix of tools. They can now painlessly operate a complete and fully-integrated stack of managed services tools that works for them.

ComputicatePSA, a Professional Service Automation platform for Managed Service Providers, announces a new integration partnership with Panorama9, a leading Remote Monitoring and Management (RMM) platform provider.

“Panorama9 delivers ‘human-friendly IT’ to customers, typically small and medium sized Managed Service Providers. These customers want affordable, state of the art fuctionality that is intuitive, easy to configure and makes them productive immediatey,” says Allan Thorvaldsen, CEO of Panorama9.

Most MSPs — small and large — see the advantage of automating the majority of their back-office operations, but are often inhibited by long implementation cycles, high costs, and complexity of use that traditional PSA tools offer them.

“We offer MSPs ‘hassle-free PSA.’ With our SaaS-based platform, we give MSPs all the functionality they need, with easy implementation in one business day,” says Martijn van der Schaaf, CEO at ComputicatePSA.

The out-of-the-box integration between Panorama9 and ComputicatePSA takes just five minutes to configure. After an initial sync of managed machines, they will continue to remain updated automatically.

“We truly feel we have taken away the hurdles of costs and complexity for MSPs to embrace a mature PSA tool into their way of working and mix of tools. They can now painlessly operate a complete and fully-integrated stack of managed services tools that works for them,” says Hans van Leerdam, Chief Revenue Officer at ComputicatePSA.

About Panorama9

Panorama9 is a cloud-based IT-management platform, bundled into a single dashboard to show you everything about your company's assets, IT availability, security vulnerabilities, and non-compliant systems. Your organization can cut its IT costs through improved up-time without having an infrastructure to deploy or manage. For more information, please visit http://www.panorama9.com.

About ComputicatePSA

ComputicatePSA has Dutch roots, but services MSPs worldwide. A 100% SaaS platform, ComputicatePSA makes automation and streamlining of managed services operations easy and accessible to all MSPs. ComputicatePSA is complete, easy to configure and use, and takes away the hurdles of costs and complexity that are usually associated with PSA tools. For more information, visit http://www.computicatepsa.com.