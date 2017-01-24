Apriva, the leading provider of omnichannel payment solutions and secure mobile communications, today announced that they will be sponsoring and exhibiting at the Northeast Acquirers Association (NEAA) Annual Conference in Boston, Massachusetts, from January 31 to February 3, 2017.

The NEAA, founded in 1985, serves and educates all distribution channels in the electronic payments industry in the northeast. The NEAA Annual Conference provides education forums, which cover topics, trends, and industry issues. The conference brings together payment professionals, ISOs, MSPs, merchants, and VARs, giving them the opportunity to network, attend sessions and learn from their peers. Those who attend walk away with a new perspective on the acquiring industry and hear from thought-leaders on the future of the merchant processing business. In addition, this year’s conference is approved for up to six ETA CPP Continuing Education credits.

WHO: Apriva participants will include: Stacey Finley Tappin, senior vice president of sales and marketing communications; Laura Acuff, director of account management; and Bill Brooks, relationship manager.

The Apriva team will have a booth in the exhibit hall during show hours answering questions.

WHAT: The 2017 NEAA Annual Conference. Attendees can register for the event at the NEAA website: http://northeastacquirers.com/neaa-2017-registration/.

WHEN: The NEAA Annual Conference will take place Tuesday, January 31, through Friday, February 3, 2017.

Exhibit hall hours:



Wednesday, February 1: 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. ET

Thursday, February 2: 11:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. ET

WHERE: The NEAA Annual Conference will take place at the Renaissance Boston Waterfront Hotel located at 606 Congress Street in Boston, MA 02210. Apriva team members will be staffing a booth in the exhibit hall.

About Apriva

Formed in 2003, Apriva is the leading provider of omnichannel payment solutions and secure mobile communications that meet the exacting security and reliability requirements of financial services providers, government entities, and public service sectors. Through its two operating groups, Apriva Point of Sale (POS) and Apriva Information Security Systems (ISS), the company offers customers fully-managed, end-to-end, security solutions that incorporate hardware, software, network infrastructure and management tools. For more information, visit http://www.apriva.com.

Apriva Contacts:

Michael Jones

Apriva

(480) 421-1232

mjones(at)apriva(dot)com

Lisette Rauwendaal

McGrath/Power

(408) 200-3773

lisetter(at)mcgrathpower(dot)com