Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights, in partnership with the American Federation of Teachers and the Tribeca Film Institute, has launched the 6th Annual Speak Truth to Power Video Contest.

The Speak Truth to Power Video Contest invites middle and high school students from around the country to create a three-minute video examining a human rights issue or violation while profiling human rights defenders fighting to restore justice.

The contest builds upon the RFK Human Rights Speak Truth To Power curriculum, which includes free human rights advocacy coursework taught to millions of students around the world. The deadline for entries is March 6, 2017. Participants must be in grades 6 through 12. No prior filmmaking experience is required.

“The lesson that we all have a responsibility to stand up and speak out against inequality and injustice is so important. This video contest will engage students in what it means to be a defender of human rights.”, said Randi Weingarten, president of the American Federation of Teachers.

AFT will also host training sessions in Boston, Florida, Chicago and Los Angeles for teachers who are interested in presenting the Speak Truth To Power video contest to their classes and seeing how relevant, project-based learning makes a strong connection with students.

In addition, AFT is producing an online webinar to share how teachers can use the contest to help students demonstrate independence, judgment and creativity about key human rights issues.

“Past winners demonstrated the transformative impact this contest has on those who participate,” said John Heffernan, Director of the Speak Truth To Power program. “We are thrilled to be able to expand our reach by partnering with the AFT in key cities throughout the US—inspiring even more students to identify with some of the most courageous people on the planet.”

Last year’s grand prize went to a filmmaker from Farmingdale, NJ whose satire “How to Be an American Muslim” asks the audience to reflect on the challenges of being a Muslim in America today, and highlights the work of human rights defender Dalia Mogahed.

Additional details can be found at http://www.speaktruthvideo.com. Winning videos will be featured on the Speak Truth To Power website and the grand prize video will be shown at the 2017 Tribeca Film Festival.

# # #

Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights was founded in 1968 by Robert Kennedy's family and friends as a living memorial to carry forward his vision of a more just and peaceful world. Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights is a 501 (c) (3) nonprofit charitable organization.

Contact:

Eric Duncan

Phone: 202-434-4683 | eduncan(at)aft.org