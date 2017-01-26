ZEV Technologies, Inc. and Mega Arms Announce Merger

ZEV Technologies, Inc. and Mega Arms, LLC announce they have entered into a definitive agreement to combine the two companies

We are tremendously excited about what this combination brings to the market

Oxnard, CA (PRWEB)

Today, ZEV Technologies, Inc. and Mega Arms, LLC announced their plans to combine the companies.

ZEV Technologies Chairman and CEO, Matt Ridenour, said, “We are tremendously excited about what this combination brings to the market. Both of our brands are focused on top tier products and our customers are very excited about ZEV’s addition of a line of AR and rifle products.”    

Mega Arms President, Mike Miller, will immediately take responsibility for ZEV’s and Mega’s manufacturing operations. According to Miller, “These two companies fit together like a puzzle. We will bring our Quality Management System and manufacturing experience and ZEV brings amazing design, engineering and marketing skills and the financial strength to facilitate our continued growth”.

Ridenour commented that, “I want to emphasize to customers of both companies that, in the near term, nothing will change in our approach to the market. Both brands and product lines will remain in place. We will use 2017 as an opportunity to talk to our customers and evaluate all the ways to add value through the combined company”.
-----------------------------------
About ZEV Technologies: ZEV designs and manufacturers upgrade accessories for pistols and operates facilities in Oxnard, California and Centralia, Washington. http://www.zevtechnologies.com

ZEV Technologies, Inc.
Headquarters
1051 Yarnell Place
Oxnard, CA 93033

ZEV Technologies, Inc.
Manufacturing
3712 Northpark Drive
Centralia, WA 98531
-----------------------------------
About Mega: Mega Arms manufacturers high end AR and rifle products and operates a facility in Centralia, Washington. http://www.megaarms.com

Mega Arms, LLC
3507 Northpark Drive
Centralia, WA 98531
-----------------------------------
For information contact:
Dave Roberts
VP Marketing - ZEV Technologies
dave(at)zevtechnologies(dot)com
805-330-8826

Dave Roberts
ZEV TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
+1 805-330-8826
