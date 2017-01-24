Element Blue Partners with Lucidworks to Bring Search for Big Data

“This partnership adds Lucidworks Fusion to our big data search platform options for all Element Blue customers and further validates our leadership role in solving clients’ customer and enterprise search needs,”said Sean Grigg.

Element Blue™, a leading IT consulting firm and solution provider of enterprise software products, today announced a strategic partnership with Lucidworks, the company transforming the way people access information, to enable Element Blue users to access and analyze their Fusion platform for building powerful enterprise search applications.

Element Blue is a global team of business and technology consultants focused on serving enterprise customers in utilities, healthcare, energy, transportation manufacturing, and government.

"We are delighted to be working with Lucidworks because we share a similar vision of bringing everyone in the enterprise into the big data conversation,” said Sean Grigg, director, Digital Experience at Element Blue. “This partnership adds Lucidworks Fusion to our big data search platform options for all Element Blue customers and further validates our leadership role in solving clients’ customer and enterprise search needs.”

“Because Lucidworks Fusion doesn’t require complex script development to execute searches or access and identify patterns in data, our partnership with Lucidworks will dramatically accelerate the time to value for companies that are ready to make a major investment in big data and cognitive search capabilities,” Grigg said.

Element Blue Elevates Business with Cutting-Edge Solutions

Element Blue’s solutions range from web based digital platforms, to mobile friendly sites and mobile applications. Having built digital platforms for sites topping 50 million users it can deliver large-scale solutions with personalization for each individual user. The Element blue team specializes in enterprise level system complexity with quality integration in both employee and customer facing digital experience solutions.

About Lucidworks, Inc.

Lucidworks builds enterprise search solutions for some of the world's largest brands. Fusion, Lucidworks' advanced search platform, provides the enterprise-grade capabilities needed to design, develop and deploy intelligent search apps -- at any scale. Companies across all industries, from consumer retail and healthcare to insurance and financial services, rely on Lucidworks every day to power their consumer-facing and enterprise search apps. Lucidworks' investors include Shasta Ventures, Granite Ventures, and Walden International. Learn more at lucidworks.com.

About Element Blue

Founded in 2000, Element Blue develops end-to-end technology and continuous services to advance the energy and utilities, healthcare, transportation, water, public sector, manufacturing and retail industries around the world. Element Blue also offers Digital Experience solutions to build portals and information sharing platforms for web, mobile and digital signage to attract, manage and coordinate teams and clients. The company makes use of IBM Watson technology to collect, classify and correlate structured and unstructured data across an organization to drive easier access and analysis of enterprise content and records.

Element Blue is an award winning solution provider and a leading IBM Premier Partner providing leading edge software solutions. Element Blue service lines include Digital experience with Web/Mobile/Touch screen technology, Leading edge Analytics, Managed Cloud Hosting and Support and Managed Services.