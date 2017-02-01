Permobil introduces “all-in-one” hybrid wheelchair seat cushion The next generation of this revolutionary seating solution, ROHO Hybrid Elite SR, improves upon the original design and adds a Sensor Ready® port for our Smart Check device.

Permobil is introducing the new and improved ROHO® Hybrid Elite SR®, the next generation of the popular hybrid foam and air cushion known for its unique combination of a stable, contoured foam base and a ROHO DRY FLOATATION® air insert.

With a new sealed, contoured foam overlay, ROHO Hybrid Elite SR improves comfort along the leg troughs without compromising overall stability. Hybrid Elite SR is now compatible with Smart Check®, the award-winning, hand-held device that helps users find their proper inflation level and monitor that inflation level on an ongoing basis. The result is a new hybrid cushion that improves lower extremity alignment, makes transfers easier, and provides the constant immersion and envelopment needed for effective skin and soft tissue protection.

“Since we launched Hybrid Elite in 2009, thousands of individuals worldwide have chosen this cushion for its skin protection properties and stability. Now, the next generation of this revolutionary seating solution, ROHO Hybrid Elite SR, improves upon the original design and adds a Sensor Ready® port for our Smart Check device, to bring even more value to ROHO customers seeking the optimal solution for their seating challenges,” says Tom Borcherding, President of Permobil Business Unit Seating and Positioning.

Hybrid Elite SR is part of Permobil’s market-leading portfolio of ROHO seating and positioning products. This new release continues Permobil’s 50-year legacy of improving the quality of life for its users.

###

Permobil is a leading global company in the field of advanced rehab technology, with a strong focus on improving the daily lives of people with disabilities. Permobil’s products include power wheelchairs, manual wheelchairs and seating and positioning solutions. Permobil’s headquarters is located in Sweden and the company has 1,500 employees in 15 countries, and sales in approximately 70 countries. Permobil was founded in 1967 in Timrå by Doctor Per Uddén. Since 2013, the company has been wholly owned by Patricia Industries, a subsidiary of the Swedish company Investor AB.