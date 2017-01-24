We are proud to demonstrate NOVAtime’s commitment to providing higher education institutions with powerful, cost saving workforce management / time & attendance solutions that are always in sync with Ellucian’s product offerings.

NOVAtime Technology, Inc. (http://www.novatime.com), a leading provider of workforce management / time & attendance solutions, has announced it will participate in the Ellucian Live 2017 Conference for higher education’s IT solutions between March 19th and 22th.

NOVAtime is particularly proud to showcase its powerful and flexible workforce management / time & attendance solution due to its status as an Ellucian Partner. NOVAtime has been a partner since December 2015.

“We are proud to demonstrate NOVAtime’s commitment to providing higher education institutions with powerful, cost saving workforce management / time & attendance solutions that are always in sync with Ellucian’s product offerings,” Brian Meharry, VP of Business Development at NOVAtime, stated. He continued, “This conference is an excellent opportunity for higher education institutions to see how NOVAtime and Ellucian working together can accomplish their goals, whether that is meeting a budget requirement or effortlessly keeping track of their exempt and non-exempt workforce.”

NOVAtime will be providing live demonstrations and answering questions at booth 130. Additionally, they will be offering its Noah and Timmy (#NOVAtales) mobile phone holder for the first 300 attendees that fill out a brief survey.

About NOVAtime

With over 17,000 customers, NOVAtime is headquartered in Diamond Bar, California, and has become the leader in integrating Workforce Management solution with Human Resource and Payroll systems. Known for its scalable and leading-edge software and hardware technology, NOVAtime has been selected as the preferred Time & Attendance / Workforce Management solution provider by many of the best-managed companies in the world.