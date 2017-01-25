BayMark Health Services is pleased to announce the recent acquisition of The Coleman Institute, an outpatient detoxification company located in Richmond, VA with 8 affiliated offices nationwide. This is BayMark’s first acquisition of an outpatient detoxification company and represents our continuing commitment to providing a full continuum of treatment services for those who have been adversely impacted by the current opioid epidemic throughout the country.

Established in 1998, The Coleman Institute, under the leadership of Dr. Peter Coleman, has developed a unique and customizable approach to assisting patients in overcoming their physical dependency on drugs and then accessing the long-term support resources needed to maintain their sobriety. This combination of detoxification and after-care support, including naltrexone therapy, provides Coleman Institute patients with a comprehensive, individualized treatment plan offering the possibility of making long-term lifestyle changes. The detoxification process is a critical piece of this puzzle, and if not addressed with a medically competent methodology, can be painful and often unbearable, particularly when approached without medical support. Through The Coleman Institute, discomfort is minimized, and 98% of patients have successfully completed the detox process.

Dr. Peter Coleman shared, “The magnitude of the opioid epidemic our country faces is incredible, and left untreated may be insurmountable. We see the acquisition by BayMark Health Services as one that allows us to expand our treatment services and our reach, so that we are able to offer help to more people than ever before. Addiction treatment is not a one size fits all solution, and the more treatment modalities that are made accessible to those seeking help, the more success we will see in combatting this disease.”

The Coleman Institute’s use of naltrexone and other medications to assist in detoxification and long-term maintenance is an excellent complement to BayMark’s mastery of traditional medication-assisted treatment modalities, such as the use of methadone and buprenorphine treatment. BayMark also brings a wealth of experience in the use of counseling and behavioral support to the partnership, an area Dr. Coleman says he would like to improve and expand as a part of the company’s growth post-acquisition.

Dr. Coleman elaborated, “We were approached 6 months ago by BayMark Health Services and saw right away that we had found a group of like-minded souls to partner with. This process has been very positive, and I believe that the relationship will continue to be rewarding.”

“The possibilities for collaboration and subsequent growth between the current BayMark programs and those of The Coleman Institute are very exciting for BayMark, for The Coleman Institute, and for our patients,” David K. White, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer of BayMark Health Services, remarked, “Our priority is to bring evidence-based, high quality and individualized opioid addiction treatment to all those we serve. Those priorities aligned with The Coleman Institute. We understand that all patients have varying needs; and, when they walk through our doors, rather than offer limited services, our job is to assess each patient and work with them to determine what treatment is the best fit. BayMark currently offers opioid treatment programs utilizing a combination of methadone or buprenorphine and counseling at our BAART and MedMark locations, and office based buprenorphine and counseling treatment services through our Applegate Recovery locations. Through this acquisition, we add outpatient opioid detoxification to our services offering through The Coleman Institute locations.”

The Coleman Institute will retain their name, and the highly qualified staff that their patients have come to know and respect. Continuity of care and customer service is of the utmost importance to both the Coleman and BayMark management teams.

BayMark Health Services, headquartered in Lewisville, Texas, provides medication assisted treatment at 65 locations in 14 states, treating over 25,000 patients daily in their recovery from opiate addiction. Our outpatient programs provide medically supervised treatment for addiction to prescription pain medication and other opioids through medication-assisted treatment and counseling with an emphasis on quality, patient focused healthcare. The company’s goal is to develop a nation-wide network of high quality, customer focused facilities to address the specific needs of individuals seeking addiction treatment.