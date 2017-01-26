Naples Global Advisors, LLC, an independent investment advisory firm based in Naples, Florida is proud to announce the expansion of its portfolio management team with the appointment of Isaac Codrey as Investment Analyst and Portfolio Manager.

“Isaac’s intellectual curiosity for researching a broad range of topics from event risk to trends in supply and demand makes him an excellent fit for Naples Global Advisors,” said Michael H. Morris, CEO of Naples Global Advisors. “His commitment to earning the CFA designation also demonstrates his dedication to the craft of portfolio management. He’ll add tremendous value for our team and our clients.”

Most recently employed as a senior analyst for CreditSights, Mr. Codrey authored research focused on global macro-economic and credit trends in the U.S. high-grade and high-yield corporate bond markets. Prior to CreditSights, he gained experience working with high net worth clients on portfolio management and investment analysis at Raymond James, CNL Private Equity Corp, and DePrince Race and Zollo, Inc.

Codrey earned the Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) designation in 2010 and the Chartered Alternative Investment Analyst (CAIA) classification in 2011. The CFA designation is globally recognized and attests to a charterholder’s success in a rigorous and comprehensive study program in the field of investment management and research analysis. He received his MBA from Rollins Crummer Graduate School of Business in 2008 and his BA in Physics from Rollins College in 2006. He currently serves as a board member for the CFA Society of Naples.

“Naples Global Advisors is a top-notch firm committed to providing unique investment options for the best interest of their clients,” Codrey commented. “I’m thrilled to be a part of such a well-respected team.”

About Naples Global Advisors, LLC Headquartered in Southwest Florida, Naples Global Advisors is an employee-owned investment advisory firm registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission. For more information, call (239) 776-7900 or visit http://www.naplesglobaladvisors.com.

###