eyeQ, the personalization technology company, today announced it was selected by the National Automobile Dealers Assocation (NADA) to be one of seven technology companies showcased in the Modern Dealership Experience at NADA 100 January 26-29, 2017 in New Orleans. eyeQ will demonstrate its personalization technology and how it positively enhances the auto dealer experience for a shopper and salesperson.

This selection follows eyeQ activities earlier this month at National Retail Federation (NRF) where eyeQ was in the Samsung booth for the second year in a row. eyeQ also recently announced its eyeQ Go analytics device, an IoT battery-powered shelf-level tool that helps brands gain insights from campaigns. eyeQ will release a white paper, “Smart Solutions for the Forward-Thinking Dealership,” at NADA 100, that can be downloaded at http://www.eyeqinsights.com/resources/.

“We have been working with the auto industry for several years, applying our technology to the car buying experience, and working to make a dealership visit more personal, more relevant for the shopper, and arm the salesperson with critical information to match the right car to each buyer,” said eyeQ founder and CEO Michael Garel. “To be selected by NADA to talk about how technology can enhance the dealership experience is an honor and a validation of all we are focused on.”

NADA will be presenting the Modern Dealership Experience which will explore the latest developments in technology disrupting dealership showroom and service processes and better connect with consumers. As a selected industry innovator at NADA 100, eyeQ will talk about the use of Artificial Intelligence in the dealership and purchasing experience of a vehicle.

eyeQ will release a white paper, Smart Solutions for the Forward-Thinking Dealership, as part of the Modern Dealership Experience. The paper will talk about Artificial Intelligence in the dealership and opportunities car dealerships have, whether demographic or behavioral analysis, virtual reality, personality and sentiment analysis, and robotics. The paper can be downloaded at http://www.eyeqinsights.com/resources/

Since 2012, eyeQ has been working with brands to bring personalization to the shopping experience, especially in physical stores such as auto dealerships. eyeQ gives retailers customer insights and information in near real-time, enabling them to personalize each shopper’s experience, keeping them competitive with the online world.

eyeQ’s proprietary technologies provide retailers and brands invaluable customer information and insights. eyeQ’s fully aware and responsive technologies offer universal reach, engaging personalization for shoppers.. eyeQ accomplishes this while respecting shopper privacy, capturing zero personally-identifiable information without explicit consent.

eyeQ is a showcase company for IBM, building its solution with BlueMix, IBM’s cloud platform, and utilizing Watson, IBM’s cognitive computing system. eyeQ has been highlighted by IBM at Interconnect, IMPACT, Pulse and Smarter Commerce conferences, its CIO Leadership Exchange and IBM World of Watson.

