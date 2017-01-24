Exis Global Expands Tenant Representation Platform into Houston, Texas

Joining Exis allows us to better service our clients as they look to expand domestically and internationally.

Exis Inc., a global tenant representation corporation servicing thousands of clients worldwide, is expanding its market presence into the Houston, Texas market with the addition of new member Fritsche Anderson Realty Partners, a leading Houston-based commercial real estate services firm specializing in the representation of office and industrial tenants.

As a member-owned organization exclusively focused on providing conflict-free tenant representation to corporations, Exis was formed to provide tenants around the world with a passionate advocate at the negotiating table wherever their business operations take them. The eighteen member firms individually service some of the largest and most respected employers around the world, including numerous Fortune 500 companies, as well as small, medium and large organizations and corporations in industries as diverse as healthcare, legal, life science, technology, manufacturing, higher education, telecommunications and professional services.

“Fritsche Anderson has built a great platform that fits the Exis model of delivering the highest quality, conflict-free tenant representation services for its clients,” said King White, Exis Co-Chairman and CEO, Site Selection Group. “I am absolutely confident that they will further strengthen our global footprint dedicated to maintaining impeccable standards for service, quality and expertise.”

Founded in 2007, Fritsche Anderson has a strong reputation for being highly skilled and professional in its approach, while having an acute understanding of both the local Houston market and corporate real estate portfolio management best practices. They have been consistently recognized as a Power Broker by Costar Group and have collectively completed more than 17 million square feet of tenant representation transactions in Houston and around the globe.

“Joining Exis allows us to better service our clients as they look to expand domestically and internationally,” said David Anderson, Fritsche Anderson Founding Partner. “We’re excited to be part of this worldwide partnership of leading tenant representation firms dedicated to delivering a higher level of service, accountability and results for the corporate real estate customer.”

“We are most impressed with the Exis member firms and their focused commitment to serving corporate space users, which aligns perfectly with the culture and mission of our company as well,” added Anthony Fritsche, Fritsche Anderson Founding Partner. “We quickly recognized this as a natural fit for us and we could not be more excited to be part of the Exis platform.

With offices currently based in more than 20 metropolitan areas around the world, Exis provides its members’ clients with a global presence, greater insight into key geographic markets, and added strength in negotiation to assist with their national and international real estate requirements. At the same time, the organizational structure of Exis allows each member firm to maintain its independence and business agility.

Exis members are currently located in key markets across North America, Europe and Australia, with several additional locations to be announced in 2017.

About Exis

Exis is a global commercial real estate brokerage and advisory organization servicing thousands of clients worldwide. Exis is one of the largest global tenant representation organizations of its size and influence in the world. Dedicated to achieving the best outcome for real estate end users, Exis leverages and collaborates with member firms in key international markets to ensure clients receive the most up-to-date market data and favorable outcomes in their real estate transactions. Learn more about the benefits of partnering with an Exis member firm at http://www.exisglobal.com.