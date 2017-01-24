Scriptel Corporation and ePaper Ltd Partner to Exhibit at HIMSS17

Scriptel Corp Scriptel has been very successful in the past year with both large and small healthcare organizations due to our partnerships with important EHR and practice management software providers and our strong attention to best-in-industry service and support.

Scriptel® Corporation (Scriptel), a long-time provider of electronic signature solutions and capacitive pen digitizing components, today announced their participation at HIMSS 17 as an exhibitor in partnership with ePaper Ltd., February 19 – 23, 2017 in Orlando at the Orange County Convention Center.

“The Annual HIMSS Conference and Exhibition is very impressive in both attendance and content. This is our first time exhibiting at HIMSS and we are looking forward to gaining valuable insights from the attendees and other exhibitors while showing them how Scriptel signature capture pads can help healthcare take an important step to becoming truly paperless. Scriptel has been very successful in the past year with both large and small healthcare organizations due to our partnerships with important EHR and practice management software providers and our strong attention to best-in-industry service and support. We look forward to our continuing strong growth in healthcare,” said Stephan Herron, President and Chief Executive Officer of Scriptel Corporation.

The HIMSS17 conference brings together more than 40,000 health IT professionals, clinicians, executives and vendors from around the world to enjoy an exceptional breadth of educational opportunities, while showcasing cutting-edge health IT products.

“We know the HIMSS Annual Conference is where the brightest minds in health and IT meet, and our exhibit floor offers the latest technologies and education sessions to help generate new ideas during the conference. In addition, the exhibition floor is open three days, at least eight hours each day, during HIMSS17, so that exhibitors have more time to meet with attendees. We are always honored to welcome all of our exhibitors to the conference, and appreciate their contributions to our collaborative efforts to transform health and healthcare with IT,” said Karen Malone, Vice President, Meeting Services, HIMSS North America.

As the healthcare industry continues to transition into the digital world, electronic signature is becoming a key component of many organization’s workflows and document management strategy. Scriptel’s experience in eSignature and software integration reflects the organization’s commitment to the healthcare industry. Many leading software providers for the healthcare industry have chosen to partner and integrate with Scriptel’s rugged and reliable eSignature products to provide their users with the best options available today.

“Scriptel is focused on reducing the amount of paper used in business. We have been helping organizations from large hospitals to small practices to break the ‘print-sign-scan cycle’ for years with our signature capture pads that effectively eliminate the need for scanners during the registration and consent process. Now we have the right solution to work on reducing the print waste as well. I am proud to announce a partnership with ePaper Ltd. which will magnify the impact Scriptel can have in helping the healthcare industry lower its costs and improve information security by reducing paper usage. With the Sentinel product from ePaper, we can help our customers focus on this problem that not only affects the environment but also the bottom line,” Herron continued.

In addition to eSignature products, Scriptel will be introducing Sentinel from ePaper to the healthcare IT market through its mpScriptel brand. Sentinel is an intelligent print solution that will provide facilities with as much as a 40% cost reduction in print output. Sentinel provides secure pull printing that requires a user to identify himself at the printer before the job will print and includes toner saving and tools to track printer usage and enforce printing rules and limits. If the user is not there to pick it up, the job won’t print. This eliminates a lot of wasted paper at the typical business and also provides a high level of information security as a “your-eyes-only” printing solution.

HIMSS attendees are welcome to stop by the Scriptel table at booth #892 to learn more about eSignature, Scriptel, mpScriptel and ePaper.

HIMSS17 Exhibit Floor Hours



Monday, Feb. 20, 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Tuesday, Feb. 21, 9:30 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Wednesday, Feb. 22, 9:30 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Additional info about Scriptel can be found at scriptel.com or on social media at Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, or the Scriptel Blog.

About Scriptel:

Based in Columbus, Ohio, Scriptel Corporation offers electronic signature capture pads and components based on its unique StaticCap™ capacitive pen digitizing technology together with software that integrates signature into cloud-based and locally-installed document workflow systems. After starting up more than 30 years ago as a specialist in digitizing and handwriting recognition technology, Scriptel has been focused on signature capture for the past 15 years with more than 3 million solutions deployed around the world. Our ScripTouch electronic signature pads and custom OEM components for the digital workflow and retail point-of-sale markets deliver high reliability with unrivalled support. Please visit us at scriptel.com.

About ePaper Ltd.:

e-Paper develops, produces, and markets innovative solutions integrating software with electronic devices for connecting peripheral units—in particular, printing units to computing systems. e Paper's products combine sophisticated hardware and software elements, which result in functional, low cost, easy to use, long-serving products. ePaper Ltd. is the developer and manufacturer of Sentinel secure printing software solutions, as well as SaveToner print optimization technology. Our headquarters and production line are located in Israel, with operations in Europe, USA and India. Sentinel is also distributed in many other regions globally. For more information, please visit: epapersign.com.

About HIMSS:

HIMSS North America, a business unit within HIMSS, positively transforms health and healthcare through the best use of information technology in the United States and Canada. As a cause-based non-profit, HIMSS North America provides thought leadership, community building, professional development, public policy, and events. HIMSS North America represents 64,000 individual members, 640 corporate members, and over 450 non-profit organizations. Thousands of volunteers work with HIMSS to improve the quality, cost-effectiveness, access, and value of healthcare through IT. Major initiatives within HIMSS North America include the HIMSS Annual Conference & Exhibition, National Health IT Week, HIMSS Innovation Center, HIMSS Interoperability Showcases™, HIMSS Health IT Value Suite, and ConCert by HIMSS™. To learn more about HIMSS17, please visit the events website at: himssconference.org.