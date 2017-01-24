Toffler Associates Expands Leadership Team Amid Continued Growth

Toffler Associates, a leading future-focused consulting and advisory firm, today announced the addition of four directors to its leadership team. Dave Baber, Eric Chase, Aaron Shulman and Gregory Weber join CEO Deborah Westphal and directors Hans Davies and Tyler Sweatt on the firm’s leadership team. The move follows a successful 2016, in which the firm enjoyed 32% year over year revenue growth.

“I am pleased to announce the addition of these exceptional professionals to the Toffler Associates leadership team,” said Westphal. “Their unparalleled expertise and guidance are critical to meeting our aggressive growth goals and ensuring we effectively scale our work helping the world’s top organizations prepare for and adapt to an increasingly complex global landscape.”

Baber has been with Toffler Associates since 2012 and has more than 15 years of commercial and federal consulting experience. He currently leads firm engagements delivering transformational change through strategic foresight, design and risk management. Baber earned a B.A. in economics and business from Virginia Military Institute and has served in the Army National Guard for 16 years, including two overseas combat deployments.

Chase, also with the firm since 2012, has more than a decade of experience guiding public and private sector organizations. He was named a National Security Fellow at the Foundation of the Defense of Democracies in 2014 and specializes in engagements with clients that operate in high-risk markets. Chase, a military veteran, holds a bachelor’s degree from Princeton University and master’s degrees from Boston University and Georgetown University.

Shulman is a Toffler Associates veteran of 17 years with an expertise in organizational transformation and strong operations background. He leads engagements with the intelligence community, civilian government agencies and commercial clients. Shulman holds a bachelor’s degree from The American University and a master’s degree from Harvard University.

Weber joined the firm in 2014 and offers exceptional insight to leaders in managing the implications of cultural and human dynamics on transformation and innovation strategies. Weber is a former active duty Army Infantry Officer with service in Operation Iraqi Freedom, where he earned a Bronze Star Medal, Purple Heart and Commendation Medal for Valor. Weber holds a bachelor’s and master’s degree from Seton Hall University.

About Toffler Associates

Clients turn to Toffler Associates to capitalize on opportunities and mitigate the challenges of an uncertain future. We are a consulting and advisory firm that delivers strategic advantage to organizations around the globe with an unwavering commitment to being the catalyst for change. Both the public and private sectors rely on Toffler Associates’ unique perspective, disciplined approach and orthogonal thinking to architect better futures.