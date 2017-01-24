Microïds is pleased to announce that its popular arcade racing series is back on track as ‘Moto Racer 4’ is now available on Xbox One and PlayStation 4. It can be purchased through retail stores and digitally on the PlayStation Store or Xbox Marketplace for $39.99. The launch gives racing fans the opportunity to enjoy its frantic gameplay that features 2 styles of play with high-speed racing bikes and Motocross through 2 game modes: Asphalt and Dirt.

Moto Racer 4 recaptures the same intensity that made the original trilogy well-known among the racing community, as it’s developed by Microids and Artefacts Studio with supervision from the series’ original creator, Paul Cuisset. “It’s wonderful to see the Moto Racer series take another lap with the release of Moto Racer 4. Both fans and newcomers alike can now remember why arcade racers used to be so much fun, with intense speed and ground breaking leaps that provide the time to pull off a stunt or two while in mid-air. We’re so thrilled that this current generation of console owners can now participate in the Moto Racer series with Moto Racer 4.” Says Paul Cuisset.

Moto Racer 4 consists of 15 single player and multiplayer game modes and features 2-10 players online and local split-screen multiplayer. There are 2 distinct styles of racing to choose from as well; the high-speed racing bikes (Asphalt mode) and the more high-flying and stunt-filled Motocross (Dirt mode). There is also bike and rider customization to choose from to make the journey through the game even more unique.

With the PlayStation VR, players can now completely immerse themselves in 2 modes: Time attack and Hot Lap. In order to offer them more and more sensations, Microïds and Artefact Studios will progressively and freely make all game modes and races, already available in Moto Racer 4, compatible in VR.

Moto Racer 4 is available today, January 24, on both Xbox One and PlayStation 4 for $39.99.

It is available as a boxed edition through retail outlets and as a digital download on the Xbox Marketplace and PlayStation Store. And no matter which road fans take, they are in for high-octane racing action that provides 2 thrilling styles that alternate between the speed of asphalt mode and the altitude of motocross.

Moto Racer 4 launch trailer can be viewed here

All PR assets are available here

About Microïds

Created in 1985, Microïds is an international publisher of multi-platform video games based in Paris (France). Today, it represents Anuman Interactive’s video game business in all its forms. Managed by its creator Elliot Grassiano, Microïds keeps getting stronger and widens its large game catalogue with genres as varied as adventure, management, simulation and action. Through its adaptations of iconic titles such as "Syberia" or "Amerzone" on new supports or through its original creations ("Subject 13", "The A.B.C. Murders", "Yesterday Origins” …), Microïds is developing on PC, Mac, Playstation, Xbox, as well as iOS and Android mobiles and tablets. Besides its heroes and heroines from original creations (Kate Walker from "Syberia", Victoria Mc Pherson from "Still Life"…), Microïds also creates new titles including other characters or authors from other media (comic books, cinema, literature…) such as Garfield, Lucky Luke or Agatha Christie. For more information, visit the official website http://www.microids.com, the Facebook Page, Twitter, Instagram or Youtube channel

About The Kalypso Media Group

Celebrating its 10th year in the video games industry, the Kalypso Media Group is a global, independent developer, marketer and publisher of interactive entertainment software with close to 100 employees worldwide with seven offices across Germany, the United Kingdom and the United States. Kalypso Media also enjoys very strong global digital distribution through its Kalypso Media Digital Ltd. subsidiary, owns two development studios – Realmforge Studios GmbH and Gaming Minds Studios GmbH – and works with multiple leading independent developers. In 2015, Kalypso Media Mobile was founded in Hamburg, Germany to deliver great games globally for mobile devices. Kalypso Media‘s titles include the critically acclaimed Tropico 3, Tropico 4, Tropico 5 (PC, Xbox 360, Xbox One, PS4), Sins of a Solar Empire (Europe and Asia), Dungeons and Dungeons 2. Upcoming titles include Urban Empire (PC), Vikings - Wolves of Midgard (PC, PS4, Xbox One) and Sudden Strike 4 (PC, PS4). Further information about Kalypso Media is available at http://www.kalypsomedia.com

About Artefacts Studio

Artefacts Studio is a French development studio based in Lyon. Since its creation in 2003, the studio has become a reference in the video game market in France. Created by former Infogrames co-workers, the company is managed by Bruno Chabanel, its CEO. It has diversified its activity towards 3 main activities: The full development; sub-contracting and outsourcing and Serious Games/Robotic. PC, XBOX One, PS4, Wii U, 3DS and also on tablets and IOS and Android mobiles are just a small example of the experience of the studio and the skillset of its teams. We have now taken a strategic move towards ambitious and innovative games RPG/RPG tactic based, with a high quality gameplay and creatives storyline, allowing a deep immersion in strong and believable universes. For more information, visit the official website: http://www.artefacts-studio.fr/

