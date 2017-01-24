Virtuoso Violinist Nikolaj Znaider Joins InterHarmony You could pick out strands of soloist Nikolaj Znaider’s musical DNA – the sweetness of Fritz Kreisler, the muscularity of Zino Francescatti, and his own exquisite wisdom for setting off the poetic against the prosaic Peter Dobrin philly.com

Nikolaj Znaider, one of the most sought-after and most accomplished violinists, will be joining the Outstanding Guest Artist Series at the Sulzbach-Rosenberg International Music Festival (SRIMF), part of the InterHarmony® International Music Festival, this summer in August of 2017. Znaider will be performing in a Déjà Vu Chamber Music Concert that includes his former teacher violinist, Boris Kuschnir, and cellist Misha Quint. The program includes Dvorak’s Terzetto for 2 violins and cello, Op.74 the Kodaly Duo, Op.7 and culminates in Tchaikovsky’s Souvenir de Florence String Sextet, Op.70. Then, select violin students will have a rare opportunity to play for Nikolaj Znaider in an open master class. More information can be found at https://www.interharmony.com/guest-artist-series/Nikolaj-Znaider-violin

Following a triumphant return to the BBC Proms with the Staatskapelle Dresden and Christian Thielemann, 2016/17 season sees Znaider embark on a new project, recording all of the Mozart violin concertos, directed from the violin with the London Symphony. He has a particularly strong relationship with the LSO; an orchestra he conducts and performs as soloist with every season. Both as conductor and as soloist, Znaider is interested in deepening his connections with key orchestras where he feels a special bond, working regularly with orchestras such as the Staatskapelle Dresden, Cleveland Orchestra, New York Philharmonic, Chicago Symphony, Royal Concertgebouw, Detroit Symphony, Montreal Symphony, Washington National Symphony, and Munich Philharmonic orchestras.

InterHarmony® is now accepting applications for the Sulzbach-Rosenberg, Bavaria, Germany portion of the festival at https://www.srimf.com/germany/music-festival-application