Cantarus Wins DNN’s 2016 Partner of the Year

Customers tell us that Cantarus does a stellar job building digital experiences on Evoq.

Cantarus, an innovative UK-based digital agency and consultancy, has been named the global DNN Partner of the Year for 2016. This marks Cantarus’ fifth consecutive Partner of the Year award.

“Customers tell us that Cantarus does a stellar job building digital experiences on Evoq. They combine deep product knowledge and cutting edge design with the stated business goals of their customers to drive maximum ROI. Their fifth consecutive Partner of the Year Award is a testament to both their expertise and commitment,” said Navin Nagiah, CEO and President, DNN.

DNN’s Certified Partner Program is a worldwide network of 40+ professional services companies and digital marketing agencies that utilize DNN’s Evoq products to deliver engaging websites and exceptional digital experiences.

Cantarus joined DNN’s Certified Partner Program in 2009, and since then, has successfully delivered numerous digital projects. They gained recognition for consistently delivering quality results on time and on budget. With its team of experienced and passionate developers, Cantarus creates award-winning digital experiences through their collaborative “one team” approach.

“We are thrilled to win our fifth successive DNN Partner of the Year award and again demonstrate the outstanding expertise and dedication of the entire Cantarus team. This year’s win has maintained our position as a leading provider of DNN solutions. I’d like to personally thank our team, clients, partners and DNN for their parts in ensuring we continue to deliver spectacular results for our clients,” said Lee Adams, Co-founder of Cantarus.

While Cantarus is proud of the work they do with all of their clients, some of their notable recent projects include:



The Institute of Directors: http://www.iod.com

The British Private Equity & Venture Capital Association: http://www.bvca.co.uk

Sports Direct: http://www.sportsdirect.com/

The Royal Pharmaceutical Society

WHSmith

INTO University Partnerships

About DNN

DNN provides software that makes designing, building and managing feature-rich sites fast, easy and cost-effective. Thousands of organizations like Bank of America, Aetna, True Value Hardware, Whirlpool, the US Department of Defense (DoD) and Sports Direct use DNN’s Content Management System (CMS) to deploy business-critical websites.

For more information about DNN, call us at (650) 288-3150 or visit dnnsoftware.com

About Cantarus LTD.

Cantarus is an innovative, full-service digital agency and award-winning DNN experts. UK-based Cantarus was named as the first DNN Gold Partner outside of the USA and is the current holder of no less than sixteen global DNN partner awards, including Partner of the Year for the past five consecutive years and ten Partner of the Quarter awards. The company’s impressive client base – encompassing SMEs, enterprise and government – is testament to its skills, experience and scalability to deliver even the most demanding projects.

For more information about Cantarus, call them at +44 161 971 3200 or visit cantarus.com