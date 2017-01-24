David Bonnstetter, CEO & Co-Founder, TTI Success Insights at TTISICon 2017 Our global network comes together each year at TTISICon because our value added associates and master distributors are not only vital to the growth of TTI Success Insights, but they are critical to defining and applying talent management best practices.

TTI Success Insights, the world’s go-to-source for research-based, validated assessments and talent management solutions, hosted its 28th annual international conference this January 12 - 14, in Scottsdale, AZ. “The Best is Yet to Come,” the overarching message at TTISICon, is bold assertion of the company’s future growth within the talent management industry. TTI Success Insights’ strategy positions the company to surpass the more than 1.2 million assessments it delivered in 2016, contributing to the 30 million assessments distributed by the company since its inception.

The conference began by celebrating TTI Success Insights’ legacy while articulating the vision of the next generation of company leadership. At the largest TTISICon event yet, about 400 of the world’s best coaches, trainers and consultants in the talent management industry from more than 35 countries attended the conference. The worldwide network of leading consultants and master distributors in human capital management discussed ways to reimagine client possibilities and create broad business value for their client organizations using predictive analytics from TTI Success Insights’ assessment tools and solutions.

“Our global network comes together each year at TTISICon because our value added associates and master distributors are not only vital to the growth of TTI Success Insights, but they are critical to defining and applying talent management best practices at top employers,” says, David Bonnstetter, CEO and co-founder of TTI Success Insights. “Our tools are one piece of the talent management puzzle. Applying and embedding the output of our products and services through our global network is what completes the puzzle, allowing employers and employees to innovate acquisition and retention with predictive analytics.”

TTISICon kicked off with a dynamic keynote presentation on persuasion and executive influence by business leadership expert, Connie Dieken, founder of the Dieken Group and Emmy award-winning journalist. Attendees learned to become a true influencer with three habits - connect with empathy, convey with clarity and convince through earning trust. "Choose influence!” say Connie Dieken. “Influencers don't just play the game, they CHANGE the game."

Brent Patmos, founder of Perpetual Development Inc and author of “Beyond the Name – Preserving Love, Legacy and Leadership in Your Family Business,” closed the conference by encapsulating event highlights along with challenging attendees to turn the optimism of “The Best is Yet to Come” into a statement that constructs future success. "Maximizing an opportunity means take an optimistic assumption and make it a statement," said Brent Patmos.

Attendees received actionable takeaways on up-and-coming talent management trends, new products and product application through 35 different breakout presentations geared toward helping this talented group of individuals deliver maximum value and insights to client organizations around the globe. Attendees embraced using Sli.do to ask questions of speakers and appreciated the audio visual expertise of Endless Entertainment. Top performers were also honored at a celebration and awards banquet.

Highlights of the conference were live tweeted using #ttisicon and posted on the conference website, ttisicon.com. TTISICon 2018, taking place January 11 - 13, 2018, will return to The Scottsdale Plaza Resort.

About TTI Success Insights

TTI Success Insights believes all people are unique and have talents and skills of which they are often unaware. We exist to reveal and harness these talents, using the Science of Self™. For over 30 years, we have researched and applied social and brain science, creating assessment solutions consultants in 90 countries and 40 languages used to hire, develop and retain the best talent in the world. With a tenacious, innovative culture, we transform potential to productivity, performance and profits. Every 7 seconds, someone is taking a TTI SI assessment to increase their self-awareness and grow their career. For more information, visit http://www.ttisi.com and @TTISI.