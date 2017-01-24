Changes to the GCP 2017 may increase the resources, time and effort needed to comply with stormwater management obligations and opens the potential for debilitating enforcement issues and hefty fines.

AudioSolutionz will host a Live Webinar presented by noted expert Tamar Cerafici, titled “Sustainable Stormwater Management: Adopting ''Green Infrastructure'' for Compliance with 2017 SWPPP Requirements” on Thursday, January 26, 2017. This session aims to explore permit programs, and how organizations can make the case for “greening” their compliance program.

Every four years, the EPA reviews and improves the requirements for runoff from large construction projects. The new General Construction Permit will be in effect in 2017, as the 2012 GCP expires on February 16, 2017. It is vital for organizations to understand the impact of these changes to their projects, especially as these changes may increase the resources, time and effort needed to comply with stormwater management obligations. Understanding green infrastructure practices and how to comply with the EPA’s new stormwater pollution permit is essential.

The new regulations also increase the risks of facing enforcement action from the permitting agencies. Enforcement issues may end up being debilitating and non-compliance can lead to hefty fines. Organizations must understand how to make the case for “greening” their compliance program and have sustainable stormwater management in place, to avoid enforcement action in 2017.

Join expert Tamar Cerafici, in this extensive session to understand the impact of climate change on runoff potential, and how the EPA and state agencies are implementing recent guidance. She will discuss sustainable stormwater management practices and new training requirements, as well as how individual State programs will implement the permit changes (if they haven’t already!). Tamar will discuss elements of new General Construction Permit – effective February 2017 and provide a breakdown of new changes to the GCP provided in a PDF handout. She will discuss how to develop best practices for construction projects, changes that need to be made in organization training programs, case studies in sustainable stormwater management and implementing climate change reviews in planning strategy.

