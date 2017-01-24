Catalent Pharma Solutions (Stand A80), the leading global provider of advanced delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics and consumer health products, today announced that it will be showcasing its specialized expertise and capabilities in aseptic filling and packaging, and patient-centric dose form technologies at the upcoming Pharmapack Europe event, to be held at the Paris Expo Porte De Versailles, France, on Feb. 1-2, 2017.

As part of the conference’s ‘Learning Lab’ schedule, Ms. Carole Delauney, Account Director, Sterile Technologies, will be presenting “Beyond fill and finish: behind the scenes of a successful commercial supply” on Wednesday, Feb. 1. The presentation will discuss the technical and quality challenges of operating a complex fill-finish environment, and give an insight into the installation of a new automated auto-injector assembly line at Catalent’s Brussels, Belgium facility, and the integration of serialization and aggregation capabilities at the site.

Ms. Delauney has more than 15 years’ expertise in Contract Development and Manufacturing Organizations, where she has held roles in commercial and technical sales, matching specific solutions to the outsourcing needs of pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies.

In addition to its pre-filled syringe capabilities, Catalent will also be demonstrating its ADVASEPT® advanced aseptic technology, designed for the safe and efficient glass-free delivery of injectable medications, as well as its FlexDoseSM services, a comprehensive packaging solution for a wide range of powder, granule, liquid and gel formulations designed to bring stick pack products to market.

Catalent offers its customers the widest range of formulation solutions, for both oral and injectable administration, as well as a number of technologies for the development of inhalation and nasal drug products. The company’s 265,000 square feet facility in Brussels offers the latest in innovative pre-filled syringe fill-finish processing and associated packaging. With experts in technology transfer, scale-up and life-cycle management, its annual syringe filling capacity is more than 200 million units. Recently, Catalent announced commercial supply partnerships with Samsung Bioepis and Palatin Technologies to be fulfilled at the Brussels site.

For more information on the Pharmapack Europe Conference and Exhibition, visit: http://www.pharmapackeurope.com/ and to arrange a meeting with any of the attending Catalent executives, contact Richard Kerns at NEPR- richard(at)nepr.eu.

