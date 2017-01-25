Nokia OZO VR 360 camera Haivision’s KB 4K encoder is an important enabler for the Nokia OZO ecosystem in delivering high-powered, large-scale live virtual reality events.

Haivision, a market leader in enterprise video and streaming solutions, announces that the company’s KB 4K internet media encoder is compatible with Nokia OZO Live for virtual reality streaming.

Using Haivision’s KB 4K encoder together with the Nokia OZO virtual reality camera and Nokia OZO Live software, organizations can stream reliable, high quality, virtual reality (VR) experiences that combine 360-degree viewing and a 3D immersive experience for online audiences. Nokia OZO Live and Haivision’s KB 4K encoder have already powered a number of high profile events including the Red Hot Chili Peppers concert and The CMA Awards Red Carpet.

Nokia selected Haivision as an ecosystem collaborator for OZO Live due to its trusted and proven KB 4K encoder, which combines the highest H.264/HEVC 4K streaming quality, quick installation and easy configuration at the most affordable price point in the market.

“Nokia OZO is committed to creating an extensive VR technology production ecosystem that provides compatibility, performance, and optimization for every element in the VR workflow,” said Tarif Sayed, Head of VR Technologies, Nokia OZO. “Haivision’s KB 4K encoder is an important enabler for the OZO ecosystem in delivering high-powered, large-scale live virtual reality events.”

“Virtual reality has captured the minds of brands, marketers, and entertainers globally with the goal of creating immersive and interactive experiences,” said Peter Maag, chief marketing officer, Haivision. “We’re looking forward to working closely with the Nokia OZO team to bring high quality, live streaming experiences to audiences online.”

Haivision’s family of KB internet media encoders and transcoders provides multiple options for live event streaming, helping deliver the highest quality live video to global Internet audiences. KB encoders/transcoders are available as small form factor portable appliances, on-premise servers or 4K appliances.

To celebrate Haivision’s compatibility with the Nokia OZO, Haivision is offering a promotion on its KB 4K encoder. Visit the website to register for a $5000 discount and to download the latest white paper: 360-Degree VR Streaming.

About Haivision

Haivision, a private company founded in 2004, provides media management and video streaming solutions that help the world’s leading organizations communicate, collaborate and educate. Haivision is recognized as one of the most influential companies in video by Streaming Media and one of the fastest growing companies by Deloitte’s Technology Fast 500. Haivision is headquartered in Montreal and Chicago, with regional offices located throughout the United States, Europe, Asia and South America. Learn more at haivision.com.

