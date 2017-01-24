Twelve startups have been selected from hundreds of applicants to advance to the semi-final round of the 2017 Cupid's Cup Entrepreneurship Competition. Chaired by Under Armour Founder and CEO Kevin Plank, the Cupid’s Cup competition celebrates its 12th year in 2017. The entrepreneurs will showcase their businesses on February 6, 2017, at Under Armour’s global headquarters in Baltimore, Maryland, with the top five startups advancing to the final round on March 30, 2017, at the Northwestern University in Evanston, IL. The expansion to Northwestern University marks the start of a rotation of host venues, as Cupid's Cup continues to move across the nation.

Semi-finalists will travel from all over the country to spend the day pitching their businesses and interviewing with a group of established investors and entrepreneurship experts who will serve as judges. Plank and the judges will narrow the applicant pool to five finalists who will compete for a life-changing prize package including more than $100,000 in total cash prizes, access to Kevin Plank’s professional network and the prestigious Cupid’s Cup title.

The twelve semi-finalists represent 13 universities and a broad range of industries. They are:

Jess Edelstein & Sarah Ribner (University of Pittsburgh & Columbia University) – As seen on Shark Tank, PiperWai Natural Deodorant is a uniquely effective, aluminum-free deodorant made with activated charcoal to neutralize odor and absorb moisture.

Muhga Eltigani (University of Pennsylvania) – NaturAll Club is the first company to deliver fresh, fruit-based hair products using innovative food preservation technologies.

Nico Enriquez & Max Easton (Brown University) – Farmer Willie’s makes the world's cleanest, driest, highest rated alcoholic ginger beer according to Untapped (the largest beer rating app in the world).

Phil Esterman (Yale University) – StoryTime is an app that builds literacy by allowing teachers to send books to low-income families.

Hanson Grant (Babson College) – Think Board is a clear dry erase film that allows you to turn any surface into a whiteboard - just peel and stick - and transform your walls, desks, doors, or any other smooth surfaces into a creative workspace.

Stephan Lane (Northwestern University) – FlyHomes is a smart real estate brokerage built for today’s generation of home buyers, that augments the traditional home buying process with AI technology and has a rewards program unlike any other in the industry.

Rebecca Liebman (Clark University) – LearnLux helps millennials learn personal finance through online learning tools and connects them to the resources they need to take action.

Kaitlin Mongentale (University of Southern California) – Pulp Pantry, better-for-you, better-for-the-Earth snacks that ensure good food never goes to waste.

Donovan Morrison (Northwestern University) – Luna Lights is focused on developing products that provide older adults with tangible benefits and that seamlessly integrate into their lives. For example, Luna Lights is currently rolling out an automated lighting system that uses cloud-based data analytics to reduce the risk of falling at night.

Brendan Rice & Russell Suskind (University of Wisconsin – Madison & Syracuse University) – Doze Beds, Inc. makes premium bedroom furniture that's beautiful, easy to assemble and affordable.

Pete Rispoli (Harvard Business School) – Campus Doorman allows you to get an Apartment in a Box in 60 seconds.

Matthew Rooda (The University of Iowa) – SwineTech, Inc. helps farmers increase profits by providing the technologies necessary to reduce piglet deaths.

Cupid’s Cup aims to reach the top entrepreneurial minds in the country, and more importantly, to inspire and foster the community of college students and recent graduates who have already followed Plank’s lead and are running their companies.

The competition was open to undergraduate and graduate students enrolled at accredited colleges and universities or recent alumni of those institutions. Applicants ensured that they are running a legal business entity and have demonstrated proof of traction.

More information about the competition is available at http://www.cupidscup.com.

