Today, TopVet, an innovative cloud-based technology start-up, has confirmed that it has officially launched the veterinary industry's very first comprehensive marketplace that connects pet owners with more than 20,000 local vet clinics and hospitals internationally. A remarkable rate of 8% year-on-year growth in the sector is being driven by compelling technological innovations. In fact, the global veterinary healthcare market is estimated to reach $40 billion by 2021 with veterinary software sales predicted to hit $369 million by 2019.

As a robust consumer-centric start-up, TopVet is a smart free service for pet owners and veterinary practices. With headquarters in Exeter in the United Kingdom, the new marketplace provides vets with the tools required to drive new business and improve customer retention levels by enabling veterinary clinics to build upon their loyal client base and simplify the process of serving customers online.

“We’re positioning ourselves to be the ZocDoc / OpenTable of the veterinary world,” asserted, Graham Church, Founder and Chief Executive Officer (CEO), TopVet and the Creator of the online project management tool PlanITpoker and the Founder of the software development company CodeFirst. “There’s a large gap between the best modern web apps and the current systems available for managing veterinary practices. We’re aiming to fill that gap by offering the highest quality software that both veterinary staff and their customers will find very easy to use.”

Key Benefits of TopVet for Pet Owners:



Quickly find and book a local veterinary practice.

Easily manage appointments and pet medical records online.

Works across all mobile devices.

Communicate via SMS.

Key Benefits of TopVet for Veterinarians:



Simply manage appointments, reminders, staff, customers and patients from any online device.

Increase customer retention using automated marketing tools.

Attract new business through the TopVet marketplace.

Improved online presence and reputation management.

About TopVet:

Since 2015, TopVet has been gaining traction internationally. It now stands out as the only expertly designed and dedicated veterinary software in the world that is driving new business for free by serving the needs of pet owners and veterinarians. Visit our website to discover over 20,000 trusted vets around the world or list your veterinary practice and grow your business online for free today: https://topvet.net/