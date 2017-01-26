Free Service Tire Company’s Red level Car Care Plan offers the above perks with five free oil changes using Max Life high-mileage motor oil, along with $10 off shocks and struts and tune-up service.

For almost 100 years, Free Service Tire Company has been serving drivers in eastern Tennessee and southwest Virginia with the best in auto repair, tires and customer service. It’s not often that a company like Free Service Tire Company engages with another company, but they are happy to announce that they have partnered with MechanicNet to offer packaged care for drivers and their vehicles.

Through MechanicNet, Free Service Tire Company can maintain records of customer maintenance history on their vehicles, and make suggestions on maintenance intervals through the FreeServiceTire.com website. Their exclusive Car Care Plans entitle drivers to over $200 in savings on select products and services, including five free oil changes, three free tire rotations, $20 off of brake pad replacement, free flat repair, wheel alignment check, battery check, brake inspection and much more.

Their Blue level Car Care Plan offers the perks mentioned above, along with $10 discounts on wheel alignments, transmission flush, wheel balancing, radiator service, power steering flush and brake fluid flush. They also offer 10 percent discounts on timing belt installation and wiper blades, and half price on nitrogen fills for tires. Taken separately, this would be $500 worth of work; it’s available to Free Service Tire Company customers for $129.99.

Free Service Tire Company’s Red level Car Care Plan offers the above perks with five free oil changes using Max Life high-mileage motor oil, along with $10 off shocks and struts and tune-up service. This is over $500 worth of parts and service, offered to customers for only $219.99.

Should you opt for Free Service Tire Company’s Silver level Car Care Plan, you can take advantage of all the services mentioned above along with five free full-synthetic oil changes. This is over a $500 value that’s offered for $289.99.

With Free Service Tire Company’s reputation for customer service and excellence in auto repair, the management regards their Car Care Plans and engagement with MechanicNet as a logical next step and an innovative way to help connect with customers and serve them better. It’s one more part of their commitment to excellence for all the customers in the Free Service Tire Company family.