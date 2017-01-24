Wayne Homes Announces Metrie Contest Award

The Bowling Green Covington Model features finishings from Metrie's Then & Now Finishing Collections. Their interior finishes set them apart from other products and in turn set our model home apart from other builders.

Ohio-based custom homebuilder, Wayne Homes, has been awarded the People’s Choice Award in the Metrie “Every Room Tells A Story™ - 2016 Builder & Designer Challenge” contest.

The winners of the 2016 Builder & Designer Challenge were announced at a VIP event held during the 2017 International Builders’ Show in Orlando, Florida earlier this month. Maurie Jones, Vice President of Marketing at Wayne Homes, accepted the award at the event.

The contest allowed building and design professionals to showcase their designs using interior finishes from Metrie’s Then & Now Finishing Collections. Wayne Homes was one of three winners for the People Choice Award, which was awarded based on the public voting component of the contest, for their design of the Bowling Green Covington Model.

“It was an honor to receive the People’s Choice Award from Metrie’s Builder and Designer Challenge,” Jones said. “Their interior finishes set them apart from other products and in turn set our model home apart from other builders. We’re looking forward to adding more of their products to our custom trim offerings in the future.”

For more information about Wayne Homes and the Covington model at Bowling Green, please visit WayneHomes.com.

About Wayne Homes

Wayne Homes is a custom home builder in Ohio, Pennsylvania, Indiana, Michigan, and West Virginia (see all Model Home Centers). We offer more than 40 fully customizable floorplans and a team dedicated to providing the best experience in the home building industry. For more information, Ask Julie, our online sales team, by Live Chat or call us at (866) 253-6807.